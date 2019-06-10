Matt Forté's New Winning Season

Bible ministry announces retired NFL Running Back Matt Forté joining Biblica Team



June 10, 2019

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 10, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- Biblica, The International Bible Society, announced today that Matt Forté will join the Biblica staff as a Global Advocate for the 210-year-old ministry. Forté is a retired professional running back who played ten seasons in the NFL. After playing college football at Tulane University, he was a 2008 second round draft pick by the Chicago Bears. Forté established himself as a dual-threat running back and receiver during his eight seasons with the Chicago Bears and two seasons with the New York Jets.

Today, Matt and his wife Danielle are strong voices for social and Christian causes. They established the "What's Your Forte?" Foundation in 2013 to help at-risk and incarcerated teens learn leadership skills and receive their high school diplomas. Besides Danielle's efforts with him in his philanthropic endeavors, she has also developed her own thriving clothing line called 828 (www.828clothing.com), and 828 COACH. Both the clothing line and the coaching are named after her favorite Bible verse Romans 8:28.

And now, the world will see the Forté family performing on a very different field.

"Everything changed for me when Danielle and I joined Biblica on a trip to India," says the two-time Pro Bowler. "I saw the real work of the Kingdom taking place. Seeing children and youth transformed through an encounter with God's Word has now changed our lives forever."

Geof Morin, Biblica's President and CEO, shared "Bringing Matt on the team in this strategic role is a gamechanger for us. His passion for the Bible and his desire to invest in young people's lives is a perfect fit to support Biblica's focus to see rising generations transformed for eternity through the truth of the Word."

Forte's new role will include the launch of multiple digital channels to bring awareness to the truth of God's Word, including a podcast and other social media initiatives. He will also influence others in his networks to join him in global Bible activity, motivated by his belief that true transformation begins through the truth of the Bible. He will also advocate on behalf of children and youth around the world who have yet to receive the Bible in their heart language.

About Biblica

Biblica ( www.biblica.com ) is committed to providing the Bible in accurate, contemporary translations and formats so that more people around the world may have the opportunity to be transformed by Jesus Christ. Copyright- holder of the best-selling New International Version, Biblica's ministry involves Bible translation, distribution, and engagement programs through hundreds of partnerships around the world to reach Rising Generations and the Frontline Church.

