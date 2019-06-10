Prison Fellowship International Earns Coveted 4-Star Rating from Charity Navigator

News provided by

Prison Fellowship International

June 10, 2019

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Prison Fellowship International's strong financial health and commitment to accountability and transparency have earned it a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, America's largest independent charity evaluator. This is the first time that Prison Fellowship International has earned this top distinction.

Since 2002, using objective analysis, Charity Navigator has awarded only the most fiscally responsible organizations a 4-star rating. In 2011, Charity Navigator added 17 metrics, focused on governance and ethical practices as well as measures of openness, to its ratings methodology. These Accountability & Transparency metrics, which account for 50 percent of a charity's overall rating, reveal which charities operate in accordance with industry best practices and whether they are open with their donors and stakeholders.

"Prison Fellowship International's exceptional 4-star rating sets it apart from its peers and demonstrates its trustworthiness to the public," says Michael Thatcher, President & CEO of Charity Navigator. "Only a quarter of charities rated by Charity Navigator receive the distinction of our 4-star rating. This adds Prison Fellowship International to a preeminent group of charities working to overcome our world's most pressing challenges. Based on its 4-star rating, people can trust that their donations are going to a financially responsible and ethical charity when they decide to support Prison Fellowship International."

"It's important our donors have great confidence in Prison Fellowship International's stewardship of their donations and know we are using their gifts well and wisely as we help prisoners, ex-prisoners, their families, and victims of crime," says Andrew Corley, President and CEO of Prison Fellowship International. "Our 4-star Charity Navigator rating demonstrates to our supporters our good governance and financial accountability from an expert and independent authority."

Prison Fellowship International's rating and other information about charitable giving are available free of charge on www.charitynavigator.org. More-detailed information about Prison Fellowship International's rating is available to Charity Navigator site visitors who become registered users, another free service.

About Prison Fellowship International: Many people feel hopeless about broken prison systems. Prison Fellowship International has programs in prisons around the world that are proven to restore prisoners, help their families, and successfully integrate them back into the community . . . for good! Founded in 1979 by Charles Colson, Prison Fellowship International is dedicated to helping alleviate the suffering of prisoners and their families, and advance restorative justice in 117 countries. Learn more at pfi.org.

About Charity Navigator: Charity Navigator, www.charitynavigator.org, is the largest charity evaluator in America and its website attracts more visitors than all other charity rating groups combined. The organization helps guide intelligent giving by evaluating the Financial Health and Accountability & Transparency of more than 8,000 charities. Charity Navigator accepts no advertising or donations from the organizations it evaluates, ensuring unbiased evaluations, nor does it charge the public for this trusted data. As a result, Charity Navigator, a 501 (c) (3) public charity itself, depends on support from individuals, corporations and foundations that believe it provides a much-needed service to America's charitable givers. Charity Navigator, can be reached directly by telephone at (201) 818-1288, or by mail at 139 Harristown Road, Suite 101, Glen Rock, N.J., 07452.

CONTACT: Lindsey Frederick, 703-481-0000, lfrederick@pfi.org

SOURCE Prison Fellowship International

Related Links

pfi.org

charitynavigator.org