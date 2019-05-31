Luis and Andrew Palau to Share the Gospel with Thousands of People Through Festival in Madrid, Spain

PORTLAND, Ore., May 31, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ --At the invitation of hundreds of churches and thousands of Christians in Spain, the Luis Palau Association will share the Good News of Jesus Christ in Madrid, June 15-23, 2019, through numerous outreach events and a 2-day family festival in the heart of the city.



Working with, through, and for the local Church, this unified, area-wide campaign will proclaim the life-changing message of Jesus Christ on a nationwide scale and introduce a new model for long-term community change. The campaign will unite believers in Madrid as well as local pastors and leaders, encouraging them in the Word, focusing on continuing in unity, and inspiring them to keep evangelism a top priority.



For years God has used the Palau team in a special way to bless Spain. The 2005 Madrid festival sparked a powerful new season of outreach and evangelism for evangelical churches in the city and surrounding area and helped ignite a significant church planting movement that is bearing much fruit. Evangelical leaders are eager to have Palau partner on another festival to grow the Gospel's impact even further.



Through Palau's unique partnership among churches, as well as corporate and civic leaders, the Madrid Festival will include:

A powerful family-fun evangelistic festival. The 2-day event will put local training into action and proclaim the Good News of Jesus Christ on a grand scale. It will include live Christian musical performances, special outreaches for children, and clear proclamations of the Gospel from Luis and Andrew Palau.



Affinity events reaching key sectors of society. Taking every opportunity to share the Gospel with the entire region, the Palau team will also host special evangelistic gatherings for key sectors of society, including prison outreaches, a gathering for women, and a dinner for business and civic leaders.



Bold community impact. Thousands of volunteers will commit hundreds of volunteer hours to the local community leading up to the festival through united, long-term efforts focused on the region's greatest needs.

Initially it wasn't certain Luis Palau would join his son Andrew and the team for the Madrid festival, due to Luis' ongoing battle with Stage IV lung cancer. But after much prayer and consideration, Luis has chosen to join the team, making it his first international trip since he was diagnosed in January 2018.



In June, Luis Palau is also releasing his latest book, Palau: A Life on Fire. Having started this book in the weeks after his cancer diagnosis, this is a very personal, intimate look at Luis' life and ministry. Less about himself and more about the unsung heroes in his life, Luis takes a unique approach in this book and shows a vulnerability seldom seen in leaders. Learn more at www.PalautheBook.org.



To learn more about the Madrid festival with Luis and Andrew Palau, visit www.palau.org/madrid.



ABOUT LUIS PALAU:

Luis Palau and his ministry have shared the Gospel with hundreds of millions of people through evangelistic events and media around the world. He has spoken in person to more than 30 million people in 75 countries, with more than 1 million registered decisions for Jesus Christ. Luis Palau festivals have produced massive audiences in cities from south Florida to South America. His radio broadcasts in both English and Spanish are heard by millions on 5,000 radio outlets in 48 countries. Luis currently hosts Luis Palau Responde, an international Q&A program in Spanish, and Reaching Your World, a devotional-style program emphasizing biblical wisdom. He has authored close to 50 books, contributed articles on issues of faith to countless publications, and counseled business leaders, political leaders, and heads of state around the world.



ABOUT ANDREW PALAU:

For more than 24 years Andrew Palau has played a key role in the ministry of the Luis Palau Association. He has been instrumental in building the LPA model for citywide outreach as an evangelist, director, and key team leader. He has guided campaigns, led church relations efforts, trained thousands of believers in friendship evangelism, and proclaimed the Good News of Jesus Christ in person to hundreds of thousands of individuals around the world through evangelistic campaigns. Andrew's festivals have brought him and the Palau Association in partnership with thousands of churches in cities throughout Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, the Caribbean, and the United States of America. In addition to his father, evangelist Luis Palau, Andrew's own weekly radio broadcasts are heard by millions of people on thousands of radio outlets around the world. He is also the author of multiple books, including Secret Life of a Fool, a retelling of his personal journey to faith in Christ, and What is Christmas?, a groundbreaking evangelistic book published in China in 2012.



