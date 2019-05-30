Family Research Council's Travis Weber Speaks at the Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum

NEWS PROVIDED BY

Family Research Council

May 30, 2019



WASHINGTON, May 30, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Today, Travis Weber, Vice President for Policy and Director of the Center for Religious Liberty at Family Research Council, spoke in Taiwan at the Taiwan International Religious Freedom Forum (TIRFF) on the importance of promoting religious freedom around the world, particularly in China. The conference is a joint effort of the Presbyterian Church in Taiwan, the Heritage Foundation, and Taiwan Association for China Human Rights. Other conference speakers include: U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback, USCIRF Commissioner Nadine Maenza, former U.S. Solicitor General Ken Starr, and Founder of ChinaAid Bob Fu.



Travis Weber, Vice President for Policy and Director of the Center for Religious Liberty at Family Research Council remarked:

"Religious freedom is not just an American right. It is a human right. All people, including the world's Christian communities, must be protected in their exercise of this right. America's Christians must speak up for the freedom of China's Christians, Uyghur Muslims, and others oppressed for their faith in that country. If we don't use our freedom to speak up for them, who will?

"When people are oppressed for matters of conscience and religious faith, it hits a sensitive spot with us for a reason -- conscience is unique to us as human beings; it marks us as human. The very fact that we are offended by such violations is testament to the importance of conscience, and the need to protect it," Weber continued.

"Specifically, regarding China, as the United States and China discuss trade, religious freedom must be on the table. We cannot afford to let this opportunity pass. China must be called upon to do more to respect religious freedom and human rights -- for all people," concluded Weber.