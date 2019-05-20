Launch of the Arusha Report Package



May 20, 2019

GENEVE, May 20, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- The Launch of the Arusha Report Package will take place in Helsinki, on 20th May 2019 from 4:00pm to 5:00pm EEST.

Photo: Albin Hillert/WCC

The event will be live streamed at www.oikoumene.org/live

The World Council of Churches' Conference on World Mission and Evangelism met in Arusha, Tanzania, in March 2018. More than one thousand participants—all of whom are engaged in mission and evangelism—gathered from many different Christian traditions and fromevery part of the world.

This launch will evaluate and reflect on the outcomes from the 2018 Conference and the work of discipleship and evangelism that WCC is doing in Arusha and our future work.

Word of Welcome – Archbishop Dr Tapio Luoma, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland

Word of Introduction: Rev. Dr Olav Fykse Tveit, general secretary of the WCC

Voices from Arusha. One year later. Material produced by WCC Communication, Gregg Brekke

Bishop Dr Solomon Jacob Masangwa, North Central Diocese, Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania

Rev. Stanley Elilekia Hotay, bishop of the Mount Kilimanjaro Diocese of the Anglican Church of Tanzania

Sharon Mkisi, Mennonite Central Committee representative for Tanzania

Rev. Matheos Lucas Nziku, pastor of the Greek Orthodox Evangelismos Church in Arusha

Dr Rogate Reuben Mshana, former WCC acting general secretary for public witness and diakonia

The editorial team will be present with:

Rev. Dr Risto Jukko, Director WCC CWME

Rev. Dr Kay Kyeong-Ah Woo, Conference Coordinator

Xanthi Morfi, Communication Officer

And voices from Arusha

The launch will be moderated by Marianne Ejdersten, WCC Director of Communication and Iiris Kivimäki, Advisor on Fundraising Helsinki Deaconess Institute.

A panel discussion will focus on questions such as:

-What does the Arusha Call mean to you and to the world?

-How could the WCC (and/or your church) contribute to the follow-up of the Arusha Call?

The Panellists will be:

Metropolitan Dr Geevarghese Mor Coorilos, moderator of the WCC CMWE

Rev. Dr. Janet Corlett, vice moderator of the WCC

Bishop Dr Simo Peura, Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland

Father Richard Nnyombi, member of the CWME Commission

Rev. Claudia Bandixen, member of the CWME Commission

Ms Gu Jingqin, member of the CWME Commission

You are invited to ask questions to the panel, please send your request to media@wcc-coe.org. All questions will be responded in 48 hours.

Presentation of the panel

Metropolitan Dr Geevarghese Mor Coorilos is Metropolitan of NiranamDiocese of Malankara Jacobite Syriac Orthodox Church. With long-standing ecumenical experience, as president of the Kerala Council of Churches, as a member of the Working Group of Global Christian Forum and Chairperson of the Student Christian Movement of India, to name but a few, Metropolitan Coorilos serves moderator of the World Council of Churches Commission on World Mission and Evangelism.

Originally from the Isle of Man, Rev. Dr. Janet Corlett has served during her ministry both in the UK and in Central America, and among other tasks, has served as Director of the South London Mission. Corlett is vice-moderator for the WCC Commission on World Mission and Evangelism.

Rev. Dr Simo Peura has served as bishop of the Diocese of Lapua in the Evangelical Lutheran Church of Finland since 2004. In his ecumenical engagement, Peura has served on the WCC executive committee, on the WCC Permanent Committee on Consensus and Collaboration, to reference but a few of his recent contributions.

Father Richard Nnyombi, Catholic priest from Uganda, former coordinator of the work for Justice and Peace – Integrity of Creation and encounter and Dialogue, member of the CWME Commission. Member of the Missionaries of Africa.

Rev. Claudia Bandixen is a reformed pastor and former President of the Church of Aargou, Switzerland. Until August 2019, she serves as Director of Mission 21, the international mission organisation headquartered in Basel. She is also a member of the WCC Commission on World Mission and Evangelism.

Ms Gu Jingqin is Deputy Director of the Overseas Relations Department of China Christian Council, serving in a Chinese context of rapid church growth, with all the blessings and challenges this presents for ecumenical engagement and the search for unity. She is also a member of the WCC Commission on World Mission and Evangelism.

