empty tomb® Mission Match® Matching Contributions Available to Churches

empty tomb, inc.

May 14, 2019



CHAMPAIGN, Ill., May 14, 2019 /



The Matching Contributions are available for mission projects done in Jesus' name to decrease the number of deaths in children under age five.



Matching Contributions are available in amounts ranging from $500 to $3,000.



The church's project can be located in any of 40 countries listed on the Mission Match Web site,



Qualifying projects will address one of the 14 causes of death in children under five in these countries. A list of these causes is presented in the application.



A church applies at missionmatch.org on the Church Application page. If the application is approved, the church agrees to raise a dollar amount from people within the congregation equal to the amount to be matched. In this way, the Matching Contribution doubles the money donated by people in the congregation.



A limited number of Matching Contributions are now available from Mission Match.



Sylvia Ronsvalle of empty tomb notes, "Experts indicate that solutions are available for these causes of death. Churches have delivery systems already in place. Jesus says to love the little children. So, encouraging churches to do more missions projects seems like a win-win-win."



empty tomb's Mission Match was previously active from 2002 through 2016. During that period, Mission Match provided 124 Matching Contributions totaling $222,000 for over 100 mission projects.



More information about the Matching Contributions is available at



The Matching Contributions are available on a first-come, first-served basis to historically Christian congregations (for example, Anabaptist, Baptist, Catholic, Evangelical, Fundamental, Lutheran, Mainline, Methodist, Orthodox, Pentecostal/Charismatic, Protestant, and Reformed communions) located in the U.S.



SOURCE empty tomb, inc.



CONTACT: Sylvia Ronsvalle, 217-356-9519



