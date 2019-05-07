Guatemalan Mission Celebrates One Year with New Administrator NEWS PROVIDED BY

He coordinates all of the mission's activities in Guatemala including church planting, first responder and first aid trainings, youth and children's activities, outreach to life guards, fire fighters, and police officers.



Mision Hispana has been working in Central America for nearly fifteen years and is headed by Paul and Thania Heier. The mission focuses on "reaching the forgotten." They have helped plant a number of churches in Central America as well as trained many pastors in Bible and theology. Currently, they train hundreds of people in first aid and CPR each year. They also focus heavily on discipleship for at-risk women, youth, and children as well as their outreaches to first responders. They are also significantly invested in providing training materials to rural pastors so they can become better shepherds to the lost and hurting in their communities.



Kevin is excited about his future with the mission in Guatemala and is working on plans now for new projects in 2020.



They have an internship program as well as short-term missions opportunities for visitors who want to learn innovative methods of missions. Their website is



