'Human-Trafficking, Homicide, Homelessness, & Hunger' Stacey Spencer, Encouragement Expert, Featured Keynote Speaker for the Attorney General's National Crime Prevention Conference, Tampa May 2019

Stacey Spencer will give her first address, on Thursday, May 30th, to the parents in a private Adult ONLY Workshop designed to educate, encourage & empower the stakeholders to take back their proper roles as "Parents, Teachers, Leaders, Guardians and so forth. On Friday, May 31st she'll be taking the Main Stage to deliver an impactful Message of Hope to our future leaders during the National Youth Luncheon! Spencer first shared her testimony openly on TCT Worldwide Christian Satellite's flagship program "TCT Today!" An in-demand speaker to corporations, colleges, civic groups, women's conferences and more - Spencer feels that it takes "positive people in positive places to make a world of difference!"



Spencer the original founder of a non-profit organization named Teen Tyme Productions & the "Just Teens" television show which is a news-informational-educational show dedicated to empowering youth by showcasing their talents and providing forums on issues that are important to them. For the past 18 years, we have impressed upon our viewing audiences, especially teens, the importance of high standards, meaningful morals, valuable virtues, and priceless values through this program. We are very adamant about our mission - "to educate, encourage, and empower the youth of today to be the leaders of tomorrow!"



In an effort to reduce juvenile delinquency utilizing effective prevention, intervention, and positive television programming, Stacey Spencer Consulting & Teen Tyme, Inc. through its own custom-designed seminar initiative "Seminar of Hope" implemented in St. Petersburg, FL {2009} has made a commitment to focus on issues such as Disproportionate Minority Contacts and Alternatives to Zero Tolerance in order to educate and empower youth about the importance of staying in school.



About Stacey Spencer:

Stacey Spencer is an inspirational and motivational speaker, entrepreneur, youth mentor and bullying prevention specialist, tv host and producer. She has been featured in national media outlets including Ebony Magazine and Charisma Magazine, and was named the 2011 "Businesswoman of the Year/Media" by the Tampa Bay Business Journal for her dedication to producing positive television programming for teens. She was named to Who's Who in Black Dallas in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and was nominated for the state of Kentucky's 2017 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Leadership Award for her innovative television outreach to teenagers. Booking Info:



