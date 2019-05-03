Evangelist Alveda King: Thank God for Our President's Prayers: More Hope for Life from Womb to the Tomb
"Then if my people who are called by my name will humble themselves and pray and seek my face and turn from their wicked ways, I will hear from heaven and will forgive their sins and restore their land." - 2 Chronicles 7:14 NLT
Alveda King Ministries
May 3, 2019
WASHINGTON, May 3, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King:
May history always remember the day the President of The United States humbly acknowledged God our Creator at the annual National Day of Prayer on May 2, 2019. My heart was filled with love for humanity, faith for a gloriously transformed nation, and hope for a better day there in the Rose Garden of the White House yesterday.
The sincere prayers of our Vice President and our First Lady set the tone for the impactful message delivered by America's 45th president; Donald J. Trump. As the President spoke, tears filled my eyes, and during the lovely worship song, I heard myself resounding along with many gathered there: HALLELUJAH!
President Trump reaffirmed "In God we Trust" in so many ways. His strengthening of America's religious freedom, his affirmation of the sanctity of life from the womb to the tomb, his compassion for those burdened by the opioid crisis; all of which are powerfully blanketed in prayer by those in support of the POTUS agenda, is so very encouraging.
When Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein called President Trump a healer, the resounding amens from among those gathered were remindful of the need of a great awakening. President Trump recently said he believes in redemption. Indeed, God has placed America on a path to redemption.
The Spirit of the Living God is upon many of us, evident in the POTUS delivery on promises of criminal justice reform, economic assistance for everyone, sanctity of life, compassionate humanitarian intervention and so much more.
Indeed, we are red-blooded Americans, endowed by our Creator with certain inalienable rights. President Trump has rightly noted that we all bleed the same. We must thank God for this insight.
In this light, let's pray, "against all odds," for our President, his family, and his valiant administrative team; for their continuing strength and success.
As we remember the ministry of the Prophet MLK, we must come together; as the one blood human race, created in the image of God: we are not colorblind.
Looking ahead to 2020, as we choose abundant life, may we learn to live together as brothers and sisters; so that we do not perish together as fools.
As we are moving forward in prayer, let us continue to pray; to unite in God's love and mercy. May God bless us to see the day that America is redeemed and whole, amen.