Hospital to Euthanize Woman Who Says 'I Want to LIVE'

April 30, 2019



EDINA, Minn., April 30, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Catie Cassidy is a 64-year-old patient at Fairview Hospital in Edina, Minnesota. She has lung cancer and needs oxygen to remain comfortable. The hospital plans to remove Catie's oxygen tomorrow morning, which will result in her death by suffocation.



Catie is on video (https://youtu.be/42rVk-wz1Hg) saying she does not want the hospital to "pull the plug." She relayed this to the hospital's chaplain, who was sent to Catie's room by the hospital to prepare her to be euthanized. Even though the hospital has been sedating Catie, she understands what the hospital is planning to do and says she is still fighting and is "not ready" to die.



"I am appalled that a hospital would even consider withdrawing care from a patient who has clearly communicated that she wants to live," said Life Legal Executive Director Alexandra Snyder. "When asked if she wants her oxygen removed, Catie's response was 'NO! I want to live!' Withdrawing Catie's oxygen to cause her death is active euthanasia, which is illegal in Minnesota and every other state. We implore the hospital to do the right thing and provide the care Catie needs."



Life Legal is evaluating legal options at this time.



