Gospel For Asia Grieves its Social Worker's Five Family Members Killed in Sri Lanka Easter Terror Bomb Attacks on Two Different Churches

Humanitarian agency Gospel For Asia (GFA) continues to support grief-stricken communities as death toll rises to more than 250, president declares State of Emergency



Terrorists' serial church bombings in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday claimed the lives of five family members of a GFA-supported Bridge of Hope social worker. GFA Founder K.P. Yohannan called on believers around the world to pray for the families, church leaders and believers amid attacks intended to intimidate and sow fear among those in the country.

Gospel for Asia

April 25, 2019



WILLS POINT, Texas, April 25, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Humanitarian agency Gospel For Asia (GFA, www.gfa.org), today announced that one of its social workers in Sri Lanka lost five family members in the Easter Sunday terror bomb attacks on two separate churches. GFA mourns the loss of her relatives and continues to pray for members of the community.



The female social worker, who serves at a GFA-supported Bridge of Hope children's center, was "in utter shock and great grief" after she discovered five of her relatives were killed in blasts at two separate churches, said GFA founder K.P. Yohannan. The victims included four members of the same family – both parents and their two children.



"Please pray for God's comfort and peace upon the bereaved families," Yohannan said. "Pray that God will give them strength during this difficult time... and for protection upon all families and communities in Sri Lanka as insecurity and uncertainty continues."



Funeral services have been held for the GFA worker's family members, killed in the separate serial suicide bomber attacks. Terrorists targeted three churches, hotels and other locations. GFA also reported that a bomb had been defused on a street near one of its supported offices.



The latest death toll in the attacks, linked to an Islamic terror group, stood at 253, with the country's president declaring a State of Emergency and deploying 7,000 security forces across Sri Lanka amid fears of possible unrest and further attacks.



"GFA-supported national workers will be part of the healing and restoration of shattered communities in the weeks to come," said Yohannan.



In addition to providing relief aid, Gospel For Asia maintains ongoing projects in Sri Lanka, including supporting Bridge of Hope centers that provide quality education, meals and medical care to children who were impacted by Sri Lanka's devastating civil war. One center in the north is home to 120 children who have lost one or both parents to war. GFA also supports women's Christian fellowships and radio ministry broadcasts.



"I ask for your prayers and support, that the people of Sri Lanka may find strength in God's grace as they move forward," Yohannan said. "Please join us in praying that during these pain-filled days ahead, our brothers and sisters on the field would be the healing hands of Jesus to broken and hurting people."



To join GFA's prayer network for Sri Lanka, go to: www.gfa.org/pray/sri-lanka.



About Gospel for Asia

Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019, GFA (Gospel for Asia, www.gfa.org) is a leading faith-based humanitarian and mission agency, bringing vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially to those who have yet to hear the "good news" of Jesus Christ. In 2018, this included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,100 villages and remote communities, over 4,700 wells drilled, over 11,400 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 240,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.



