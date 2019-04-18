Gospel for Asia Takes Bite Out of Malaria on World Malaria Day, April 25 Announces plans to distribute 360,000-plus free, life-saving mosquito nets in 2019 as part of global push to curb deadly disease

NEWS PROVIDED BYApril 18, 2019WILLS POINT, Texas, April 18, 2019 / Christian Newswire / -- Leading faith-based humanitarian agency Gospel for Asia (GFA, www.gfa.org ) today announced plans to distribute more than 360,000 free life-saving mosquito nets this year – as World Malaria Day on April 25 spotlights the global health menace.GFA will help support more than a thousand free "medical camps" in vulnerable communities lacking healthcare facilities across Asia, teaching families how to help prevent the spread of mosquito-transmitted malaria that claims an estimated 435,000 lives every year in tropical and subtropical regions.To find out how you can help, go to https://www.gfa.org/donation/health-bundle "One of the most effective ways to prevent malaria is to sleep under a mosquito net," said GFA founder Dr. K.P. Yohannan. "A mosquito net costs only $10, but due to extreme poverty, many families cannot afford to buy one, so children are left exposed to what could be a deadly mosquito bite. That's why providing mosquito nets free-of-charge in the name of Jesus is a top priority for GFA."The Texas-based aid agency's response comes as World Malaria Day highlights the ongoing catastrophic impact of the mosquito-borne disease, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting that progress in curbing malaria has stalled. Between 2015 and 2017, the estimated number of annual malaria deaths worldwide remained unchanged, WHO reports, stating: "Urgent action is needed to get the global response to malaria back on track." WHO is currently field testing the first malaria vaccine.This year, World Malaria Day – centered on the theme "zero malaria starts with me" – focuses on "empowering communities to take ownership of malaria prevention and care," reflecting GFA's community-based work in isolated villages across Asia where the disease affects millions of children and adults. Worldwide, 3.3 billion people living in tropical and subtropical regions are at risk.Malaria is caused by parasites transmitted to people through bites of infected female mosquitoes, known as anopheles. In people lacking immunity – especially pregnant mothers and young children – symptoms appear 10-15 days after the bite. Symptoms include fever, headache, chills and vomiting. Severe cases in children can cause anemia and respiratory distress. Without treatment within 24 hours, certain types of malaria can kill.Health workers at GFA-sponsored medical camps teach families the importance of sleeping every night under a mosquito net and making sure they remove stagnant water around their homes to eliminate mosquito breeding grounds.In one village, Shara and her husband, Jitan, received a free mosquito net at a GFA-sponsored distribution through their local church. "My husband often suffered with malaria fever," Shara said, "and that has made him physically weak. Now, this mosquito net will help protect us."Jitan described the net as a gift from God. "Christians not only pray for people but also fulfill the most urgent needs of our community," he said.Celebrating its 40th anniversary in 2019, GFA (Gospel for Asia, www.gfa.org ) is a leading faith-based humanitarian and mission agency, bringing vital assistance and spiritual hope to millions across Asia, especially to those who have yet to hear the "good news" of Jesus Christ. This has included more than 70,000 sponsored children, free medical camps conducted in more than 1,200 villages and remote communities, over 4,000 wells drilled, over 11,000 water filters installed, income-generating Christmas gifts for more than 200,000 needy families, and spiritual teaching available in 110 languages in 14 nations through radio ministry.SOURCE Gospel for AsiaCONTACT: Gregg Wooding, 972-567-7660, gwooding@inchristcommunications.com Related Links

