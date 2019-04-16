Coalition of Conservative and Liberal Church Leaders to Pressure Senators to Pass Gun Regulation Press Conference



Wednesday, April 17, 2019, 2:00 p.m.

In front of the Russell Senate Office Building on Constitution Avenue



As 20th Anniversary of Columbine School Shooting Approaches, a Rare Showing of Solidarity Among Church and Ministry Leaders Across the Political and Theological Spectrum, Together with the Presence of a Columbine Victim, is Hoped to Move Senate to Action on Universal Background Checks and Red Flag Laws



The Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute

April 16, 2019



The group of 15 church and ministry leaders, led by Rev. Dr. Rob Schenck, President of The Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute, and joined by Columbine survivor, Heidi Cortez, is comprised of evangelicals and mainline denominational clergy, some of whom are gun owners and NRA members. They will visit specific US Senate offices over a two-day period, ending with a news conference outside the Senate office buildings.



"There is room for disagreement on just how to protect constitutional rights when it comes to gun ownership, but we all agree that criminals, suspected terrorists, or deeply disturbed or mentally ill people should not have easy access to deadly firearms," said Rev. Rob Schenck, a long-time evangelical leader. "People on all sides agree there have been too many incidents, too many injuries, too much trauma and too much death that could have been stopped with sensible legislation."



CHURCH LEADERS WILL ANNOUNCE ONGOING EFFORTS TO BRING RIGHT AND LEFT TOGETHER TO REFORM GUN POLICY ON A NATIONAL LEVEL. ADVOCATES FOR GUN REFORM WILL NAME NAMES AT NEWS CONFERENCE.



The Press Conference featuring the coalition of church leaders will take place on Wednesday, April 17 at 2:00 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of the Russell Senate Office Building on Constitution Avenue. Rev. Rob Schenck, Ms. Heidi Cortez, Dr. Mike Austin, and Rev. Pat Mahoney will speak and Q & A will follow.



The Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute (TDBI) is dedicated to applying the moral theology and ethical insights of the brilliant World War II-era Protestant church leader and Nazi resister, Dietrich Bonhoeffer, to the ethical challenges of today's culture.



SOURCE The Dietrich Bonhoeffer Institute



CONTACT: Melinda Kay Ronn, 917-743-7836



