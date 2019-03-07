Faith Organization Says House Resolution Condemning Hatred Must Include Anti-Christian Bigotry and Persecution of Christians NEWS PROVIDED BY

Christian Defense Coalition

March 7, 2019



WASHINGTON, March 7, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Washington, D.C. based, Christian Defense Coalition, calls for Speaker Pelosi to include Christianity in a potential House Resolution condemning all forms of hatred including anti-Semitism, racism and Islamophobia.



According to the Pew Research Center, Christianity is the most dangerous and persecuted religion in the world with nearly a quarter of a billion Christians facing bigotry, harassment and violence.



Rev. Patrick J. Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, states: "If Speaker Pelosi and the House of Representatives move forward with a resolution condemning hatred; anti-Christian bigotry and persecution must be included in that list. Christians are the most persecuted religion in the world as they face mounting pressure over their beliefs, with government restrictions, nationalist parties, and harassment continuing on a global upswing.



"It would be selective moral outrage to condemn Islamaphobia, anti-Semitism and racism while ignoring the continued attacks of Christians around the world and here in America. This resolution must be inclusive and diverse and not a partisan political statement.



"We have recently seen an uptick of anti-Christianity bigotry in the United States Senate when judges were attacked because of their Catholic faith and relationship with the Knights of Columbus. Senator Mazie Hirono of Hawaii referred to this fraternal and incredibly charitable organization as 'alt-right' with 'extreme moral positions.' Could one ever imagine referring to a judge who was Muslim or Jewish in that manner?



"Speaker Pelosi, hatred and bigotry have no place in American life and must be unequivocally condemned. That includes anti-Semitic and racially insensitive comments made by members of Congress as well as bigoted comments made against Catholics in the Senate. Without including Christianity in this resolution, it is nothing more than a cheap and shallow political stunt." For more information or interviews call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741



SOURCE Christian Defense Coalition



CONTACT: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



