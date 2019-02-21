Evangelist Alveda King to join Activist Angela Stanton-King in South Carolina for 'Day of Empathy' Contact: Jackie Jones, Truth PR, 316-644-9538



COLUMBIA, S.C., Feb. 27, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King: In the wake of America's peace talks, Black History celebrations, a very diverse Oscars Night, the outcry over the rising crimes against humanity, the current state of national emergency surrounding our national security, the PPH battle, and a very disappointing US Senate vote that sanctions the slaughter of the innocents by abortion, I'm continuing to thank God for his mercy, while encouraging us to unite as One Blood. Details below:



Activist Angela King calls for communities to unite; gather in Columbia, SC for the National Day of Empathy. Contact Jackie Jones: (316) 644-9538; jackie@truthpr.com.



In an effort to "Generate Compassion on a Massive Scale for millions impacted by the criminal justice system," social justice activist Angela Stanton-King will join diverse community leaders and foot soldiers at the Right Direction Church in Columbia, SC on March 5, 2019, to continue the wave of cries for righteous justice for oppressed Americans who have been harmed by an outdated criminal justice system in America and other crimes against humanity.



Stanton-King is the founder of The American King Foundation and goddaughter of Civil Rights activist Evangelist Alveda King. Stanton-King is partnering with #cut50 and other organizations from across the country to take part in the National Day of Empathy.



As a formerly incarcerated now liberated book publisher, author and reality television personality, Stanton-King feels compelled to "give back to others from the grace and mercy she has experienced." The Day of Empathy, the first of several scheduled gatherings, all of which will include community events, rallies at city halls, state capitals and other principal religious and governmental seats across the country, will include testimonies regarding incarceration in our nation. An expected outcome will be to educate, motivate and activate leaders and laypeople to unite and resist injustice.



Last year's Day of Empathy reached 20 million people online, brought thousands of participants together, and organized a total of 500 face-to-face meetings with lawmakers. It also paved the way for an increase in bipartisan bills; including support for Dignity for Incarcerated Women; all which coalesced to build critical momentum for the First Step Act, which was signed into law in December 2018.



The 2019 Day of Empathy will share the perspectives of Americans impacted by the current justice system - from survivors of violent crime to those who are addicted to opioids or other drugs and those who are mentally ill. This Movement brings hope to incarcerated individuals who are working to transform themselves. These are the one blood/one human race that Dr. Martin Luther King called our "brothers and sisters."



There are people with criminal records in America who are desperately seeking a second chance, while at the same time, America's communities are being besieged by crime, threats to public safety, and violence; crimes against humanity.



"It is time to bridge the gap, come together with compassion for a constant humanity. Join us," said Mrs. King.



Please visit dayofempathy.org to find locations in your city.



