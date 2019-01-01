Protest/Street Theater at St. Patrick Cathedral, Sunday 2/17 Christ, Cuomo, Satan, and Cardinal Dolan

Contact: Randall Terry, 904-826-9989



NEW YORK, Feb. 16, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Location: St. Patrick Cathedral, Manhattan.



Times of Protest: 8:30 AM to 9:00 AM, and 11:20 AM to 12 Noon



Here is the skit protesters will be doing. youtu.be/EsT-fy38c-4



(The actors will be dressed in appropriate costumes.)

Christ is bearing His Cross, wearing a crown of thorns, he is covered with lashes and "stage blood."



Governor Cuomo is following him, beating him with a whip.



Satan is watching, encouraging Cuomo in a dark sinister voice.



Christ falls to the ground.



Cuomo reaches down and picks up one baby doll after another, covered with stage blood.



Cuomo stabs each baby with a retractable stage knife, then throws the "dead baby" on Christ, while he is lying on the ground.



Satan approaches Cuomo, and holds up Cuomo's hand, like a referee holds up the hand of a victorious boxer after a boxing match.



Cuomo turns to a bishop, who serves Cuomo Holy Communion while Cuomo's hands are covered in blood.

"Cuomo's demonic deeds regarding child-killing make him an enemy of babies, and an enemy inside the Church. If that does not warrant excommunication, what does?" Randall Terry

