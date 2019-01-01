Is Persecution the Only Option Left for Catholics in China? Chinese cardinal lays out dire situation for Catholics in China



FOR LOVE OF MY PEOPLE I WILL NOT REMAIN SILENT details Zen's extensive knowledge about the oppression of the Catholic Church in China and why an important letter from Pope Benedict XVI to Catholics in China should be a guiding principle to today's relations between the Vatican and Beijing.



Zen is a native of China and served as the sixth Bishop of Hong Kong. He has been outspoken on issues regarding human rights, political freedom and religious liberty, often attracting criticism from the Communist Party of China.



There are two Catholic communities in China: the "underground," or unofficial, Church and the official, government-controlled Patriotic Church. Zen is one of the most knowledgeable and credible witnesses to what is happening in China, especially on the relationship between these two communities. FOR LOVE OF MY PEOPLE I WILL NOT REMAIN SILENT looks at what has already unfolded in China and the terrifying scenario that lays ahead for Catholics in the country.



"Cardinal Joseph Zen is one of the great witnesses of the twenty-first-century Church," said George Weigel, author of The Fragility of Order: Catholic Reflections on Turbulent Times. "His thoughts on the future of Catholicism in China should be taken with the utmost seriousness by anyone who cares about the New Evangelization in the spiritual desert of the world's largest country."



