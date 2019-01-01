Street Theatre Attacking Gov. Cuomo to Tour New York State Contact: Michael Veritas, 904-826-9989 (on site cell)



BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 8, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- In response to New York State's aggressive promotion of late term abortion, a group of pro-life street actors will tour 18 cities in New York State from Feb 10 - Feb 17, starting in Buffalo, NY, and ending at St. Patrick's Cathedral in NYC.



Full Tour Schedule at www.Randallterry.com

(Buffalo schedule below.)



The skit will include the roles of Governor Cuomo, Christ, and Satan.



Following is the outline: Each actor is in full costume, with extensive props. Christ is bearing His Cross, wearing a crown of thorns. He is covered with lashes and "stage blood." He is staggering under the cross.



Governor Andrew Cuomo is following Christ, beating him with a whip.



Satan is watching, encouraging Cuomo in a dark sinister voice.



Christ falls to the ground.



Cuomo reaches down and picks up one baby doll after another, covered with stage blood. The dolls are the size of new-borns.



Cuomo stabs each baby with a retractable stage knife, then throws the dead baby on Christ, while Christ is lying on the ground.



Dialogue between Satan and Cuomo ensues.



Satan approaches Cuomo, and holds up Cuomo's hand, like a referee holds up the hand of a victorious boxer.



People are standing in background, just behind them, holding signs: "Jesus said: What you do to the least of these my brethren, you have done to me." Randall Terry, Founder of Operation Rescue, States: "I organized this tour to depict the ungodly depravity of what Governor Cuomo and the New York legislature have done. Words alone cannot describe the murderous evil of this law. This 'morality play' will portray Cuomo's villainy, and his devilish attack on babies and Christ Himself.



"Abortion is murder. Cuomo is an evil, baby-killing tyrant, and he is attacking babies, Christ, and Christianity through his murderous actions. His actions prove that he is a servant of Satan..." Sunday Night, Feb. 10, 7:00 PM

St. Anthony of Padua Church, Parish Hall

160 Court Street

Buffalo NY 14202



Monday Morning, Feb 11, 9 - 9:50 am.

Walter J. Mahoney State Office Building

65 Court Street

Buffalo NY 14202



