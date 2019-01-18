We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.
Evangelist Alveda King: Prolife Leaders Outcry Against Abortion Scourge Mounts in Open Letters to President Trump
Contact: Leslie Palma, 732-757-9087
ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The following is submitted by Evangelist Alveda King:
As Executive Director of Civil Rights for the Unborn (CRU) we as a team are urging concerned citizens to pray and act by contacting our President and all governmental leaders regarding the current state of unbridled abortion that is threatening to overtake our nation. With Governor Cuomo's recent act against the sanctity of the life and human rights of the unborn, we are all facing imminent danger.
Please visit our website today and join the fight by praying and signing on to our open letters. Below are some additional links regarding the crisis.