Operation Rescue Supports Funding the Wall to Alleviate Humanitarian Crisis at the Border

WICHITA, Kan., Jan. 9, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- Operation Rescue strongly supports funding the building of a wall at the southern border in order to alleviate a serious humanitarian crisis that is resulting in a boon for human sex traffickers and other criminals that are victimizing women and children by the thousands.



Troy Newman, President of Operation Rescue, was on a call today with Vice President Mike Pence who shared statistics about the human trafficking and sexual assault at the southern border.



According to Vice President Pence: Human trafficking is a $2 Billion annual trade across the US/Mexico border alone.



Two-thirds of the people who are trying to come into to our country present themselves as families and unaccompanied minors. They are coming in at unsustainable rates.



Seventy percent of all illegal immigrants attempting to enter America report they have been victims of crimes.



One-third of all women trying to enter the U.S. illegally report they have been victims of sexual assault.



Last month 20,000 children were brought over the border illegally into the U.S. by traffickers.



Some of those trafficked children were "recycled" by being sent back into Mexico where they were paired with other criminals who then presented at the border as "families." "Building the wall will discourage people from coming to America illegally and help protect thousands of women from sexual assault - some of which undoubtedly are ending up at our country's abortion clinics. It will also protect thousands of children from sexual abuse and exploitation by human traffickers who make money from selling time with them to pedophiles. We must alleviate this human suffering by discouraging the illegal entry into our country," said Newman.



"Building the wall is a pro-life act because it will save innocent lives - both of Americans and of the illegal immigrants who are trying to enter the U.S. We must contact Congress and let them know we stand firmly behind President Donald Trump in his efforts to fund and build the border wall now," Newman concluded.



Operation Rescue is encouraging all Americans to contact their Congressmen today and voice their support for funding and building the border wall.



Find and contact your Congressman.



