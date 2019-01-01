Prison Fellowship International Announces Death of Board Chair Ian Elliott

WASHINGTON, Jan. 9, 2019



"Ian was a man whose life exuded love, care, encouragement, and generosity—especially for the people of Prison Fellowship International and the prisoners of the world," said PFI President and CEO Andrew Corley. "He lived out his belief that the world is full of great people—and he was one of them. His counsel, courage, and care will live on in our lives in a way that defines what a true legacy is."



Ian Elliott served on PFI's board of directors for 25 years, bringing his passion for people and the love and kindness of God to thousands of prisoners, ex-prisoners, their families, and victims of crime. He will be greatly missed.



