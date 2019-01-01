Racial Reconciliation and the National Covenant: A Conference

WASHINGTON, Jan. 2, 2019 /Christian Newswire/ -- The Institute on Religion & Democracy and Beeson Divinity School of Samford University's Institute of Anglican Studies will host a unique two-day conference at Samford University on Racial Reconciliation and the National Covenant.

What: Leading scholars and clergy will examine the United State's racial problem with the conviction that it cannot be solved by politics alone, but by considering the religious roots of the nation and its sins.



Where: Samford University, Brock Forum in Dwight Beeson Hall, 800 Lakeshore Dr, Homewood, AL 35229



When: February 12-13, 2019, 8 a.m. (EST)

Conference speakers will address the spiritual, moral, and cultural dimensions of America's racial tensions. Topics examined will include racial supremacy and covenantal reconciliation, Martin Luther King, Jr., and the national covenant, the black family, the sanctity of unborn black lives, race and school choice, and black/white churches and the American covenant, among others.



Speakers include: Rev. Eugene Rivers (National Ten Point Leadership Foundation), Alveda King (Priests for Life) Rabbi Dr. Joshua Berman (Bar-Ilan University), Rabbi Mitchell Rocklin (Tikvah Fund), Gerald R. McDermott (Beeson Divinity School) Joshua Mitchell (Georgetown University), Glenn Loury (Brown University), Jacqueline C. Rivers (Seymour Institute), Derryck Green (National Leadership Network of Black Conservatives), Mark Tooley, (Institute on Religion and Democracy), Dr. Carol Swain (James Madison Society at Princeton), Timothy George (Beeson Divinity School), Robert Smith, Jr. (Beeson Divinity School).



Members of the media and those on assignment for news publications, podcasts, and websites are invited to attend free of costs.



Mark Tooley, IRD president, commented:

"The IRD is honored to collaborate with Beeson on this very needed initiative for racial reconciliation that uniquely rediscovers a venerable tradition of understanding the nation under both divine judgment and mercy.



"This message is unfashionable in much of American Christianity that now rejects or minimizes the providential role of nations. But Christians cannot help our nation heal unless they also understand the nation's purpose under God."

Gerald McDermott, director of Beeson's Institute of Anglican Studies, commented: