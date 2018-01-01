Children Saved from Abortion to Bring Their Stories and Thanks to the President and Vice-President During 'March for Life' Week Contact: Brandi Swindell, 208-867-1307



WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Stanton Healthcare to launch #ThankUMrPresident which is a campaign bringing thank you letters and cards to President Trump from children all across America thanking him for his courageous stand for life and working to end abortion.



Here is a link to the #ThankUMrPresident website:

ThankUMrPresident.com



Stanton Healthcare is a life affirming women's medical clinic based in Boise, Idaho with affiliates across the country and internationally that reach out to women with unexpected pregnancies offering compassionate and quality medical care and support.



Brandi Swindell, Founder and CEO of Stanton Healthcare, shares; "At times, the abortion issue in America has been viewed through the lens of contentious partisan political arguments, heated and noisy debates and shouting matches in the media.



"Missing from all of this emotional activity are the voices of the most important element of the abortion conversation. That is, the scores of children who have been saved from abortion through the loving and compassionate care of life-affirming women's medical clinics and pregnancy resource centers and their mothers.



"These children, who are living rich and full lives, deserve a platform for their stories to be seen and heard. They need to make it clear that abortion is not just a political issue but it is a human rights issue that impacts real lives, women and families. #ThankUMrPresident will give them an opportunity to do just that.



"During the 2019 March for Life and Roe v. Wade Memorial in Washington, D.C., Stanton Healthcare is bringing young children to our nation's capital whose lives have been saved from abortion. They will not be coming alone, however. They will be bringing thank you letters and cards to President Trump from children all across America thanking our President for his courageous stand for life and working to end abortion. Suddenly, abortion is no longer a political issue but an issue involving real children and their futures.



"We believe these precious children will remind our nation what is really at stake through abortion and offer a positive way forward toward ending abortion and offering hope and healing to women who find themselves in unexpected pregnancies." For more information or interviews call

Brandi Swindell at: 208.867.1307



