Evangelist Alveda King: POTUS Pushes Prison Reform



ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2018 /



POTUS seeks justice.



Plus:

New book release:



(Prayers and deepest condolences to the families of President George H. W. Bush and all experiencing loss during this season.)



[Excerpts:]

Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James: "These conservative, individualized and data-driven reforms will give prisoners the education, skills, and rehabilitation they need to return to their communities and prosper..."



Speaker of the House Paul Ryan: "Redemption is at the heart of the American Idea... Creating a smoother path for those who have been incarcerated to successfully reenter and contribute to society... [POTUS's] announcement is an encouraging sign."



Sen. Lindsey Graham(R-SC): "Very excited to have President @realDonaldTrump's support for the FIRST STEP Act..."



Fox News' Sean Hannity: "...There is unfairness in the system. [Reform] makes sense to me."



CNN's Van Jones: "Give the man his due: @realDonaldTrump is on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief on an issue that has divided America for generations."



Sen. Mike Lee(R-UT) in Fox News: A Conservative Case for Criminal Justice Reform -- "We now have a rare opportunity to pass criminal justice reform that will help restore trust in law enforcement and protect American families... It would be another big step toward making America great again."



Washington Examiner Editorial Board: Trump Is Right to Embrace Criminal Justice Reform -- "These reforms are very much in harmony with the lessons learned by conservative legislators at the state level."



The New York Times Editorial Board: A Real Chance at Criminal Justice Reform -- "In this early test, the president is signaling that he indeed wants to make progress on critical issues that enjoy broad bipartisan support."



Washington Examiner Contributor Mark Vargas: "Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, the discussion about prison and sentencing reform is back on the table..."



Freedomworks President Adam Brandon in The Hill: Time to Pass the First Step Act -- "... [Such] Carefully crafted criminal justice reforms... is all but entirely noncontroversial legislation."



Former Rep. J.C. Watts(R-OK) in The Oklahoman: Now Is the Time to Pass "First Step Act" -- "The goal of the 'First Step Act' is to give those leaving prison the tools and resources needed to successfully re-enter society and most importantly, live a crime-free life..."



Kushner: President Trump's Bipartisan Prison Reforms Will Reduce Recidivism and Improve Public Safety



[Excerpt. Full op-ed

"Crime imposes substantial fiscal and social costs on the United States. Through our efforts to break the cycle of crime and reduce recidivism, we can assist more people to contribute to our society rather than be a burden to our great country."



Christmas is a Time for Jubilee: Bring Daddy and Mommy Home!



"The Spirit of the LORD is upon me, for he has anointed me to bring Good News to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim that captives will be released, that the blind will see, that the oppressed will be set free." Luke 4:18



Let Freedom Ring!

Contact: Leslie Palma, 732-757-9087ATLANTA, Dec. 5, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Praise Rolls in for POTUS' Announcement on the FIRST STEP Act.POTUS seeks justice.Plus:New book release: THE OTHER SIDE OF PAIN (Prayers and deepest condolences to the families of President George H. W. Bush and all experiencing loss during this season.)[Excerpts:]Heritage Foundation President Kay Cole James: "These conservative, individualized and data-driven reforms will give prisoners the education, skills, and rehabilitation they need to return to their communities and prosper..."Speaker of the House Paul Ryan: "Redemption is at the heart of the American Idea... Creating a smoother path for those who have been incarcerated to successfully reenter and contribute to society... [POTUS's] announcement is an encouraging sign."Sen. Lindsey Graham(R-SC): "Very excited to have President @realDonaldTrump's support for the FIRST STEP Act..."Fox News' Sean Hannity: "...There is unfairness in the system. [Reform] makes sense to me."CNN's Van Jones: "Give the man his due: @realDonaldTrump is on his way to becoming the uniter-in-Chief on an issue that has divided America for generations."Sen. Mike Lee(R-UT) in Fox News: A Conservative Case for Criminal Justice Reform -- "We now have a rare opportunity to pass criminal justice reform that will help restore trust in law enforcement and protect American families... It would be another big step toward making America great again."Washington Examiner Editorial Board: Trump Is Right to Embrace Criminal Justice Reform -- "These reforms are very much in harmony with the lessons learned by conservative legislators at the state level."The New York Times Editorial Board: A Real Chance at Criminal Justice Reform -- "In this early test, the president is signaling that he indeed wants to make progress on critical issues that enjoy broad bipartisan support."Washington Examiner Contributor Mark Vargas: "Thanks to the leadership of President Trump, the discussion about prison and sentencing reform is back on the table..."Freedomworks President Adam Brandon in The Hill: Time to Pass the First Step Act -- "... [Such] Carefully crafted criminal justice reforms... is all but entirely noncontroversial legislation."Former Rep. J.C. Watts(R-OK) in The Oklahoman: Now Is the Time to Pass "First Step Act" -- "The goal of the 'First Step Act' is to give those leaving prison the tools and resources needed to successfully re-enter society and most importantly, live a crime-free life..."Kushner: President Trump's Bipartisan Prison Reforms Will Reduce Recidivism and Improve Public Safety[Excerpt. Full op-ed Here ]."Crime imposes substantial fiscal and social costs on the United States. Through our efforts to break the cycle of crime and reduce recidivism, we can assist more people to contribute to our society rather than be a burden to our great country."Christmas is a Time for Jubilee: Bring Daddy and Mommy Home!"The Spirit of the LORD is upon me, for he has anointed me to bring Good News to the poor. He has sent me to proclaim that captives will be released, that the blind will see, that the oppressed will be set free." Luke 4:18

Share Tweet