Evangelist Andrew Palau Shares the Gospel with Thousands of People through Festival in Jose C. Paz, Argentina



Nov. 21, 2018



In addition to those reached in person, 31,000 people from around the world watched the festival online. By the end of the weekend, more than 1,400 people had made public confessions of faith in Jesus.



Organized by the local evangelical community and supported by 140 local church congregations, the event built on decades of committed ministry in Latin America from the Palau Association. While Luis Palau faced consistent opposition when he first started preaching the Gospel on the streets of his hometown in Argentina six decades ago, there has been a dramatic change in the receptivity of the Gospel and the growth of the Church in recent years.



During Andrew Palau's time in the city, he also gathered with local pastors and church leaders, encouraging them in the Word, focusing on continuing in unity, and inspiring them to keep evangelism a top priority.



Focusing his message on Jeremiah 6:16 and John 14:6, Andrew spoke about rest for the weary soul and true peace with God. He ended his message with a clear call to faith and repentance. The sea of hands that raised in affirmation to his call was evidence of the impact of the Word. He went on to imploring those who had publically confessed Jesus Christ to dig into Scripture, get their roots deep into a local church, and pursue God daily. The local participating churches will work over the next several weeks to connect with and disciple everybody who made a decision.



A highlight of this festival was a beautiful service project earlier in the week in partnership with Samaritan's Feet. Focusing on the children of the community, the Palau team hosted a gathering on the Thursday before the festival where disadvantaged and underprivileged children could get their feet washed and receive a new pair of shoes. As the volunteers washed the children's feet, they shared the Gospel with them and invited them into a relationship with Jesus Christ. As a result of that outreach alone, 76 children accepted Christ.



The next festival with Palau will take place in Abidjan, Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa, February 16-18. Andrew Palau will also travel throughout the United States and to Europe, Latin America, and China to lead outreaches in several additional cities at the beginning of the New Year. Learn more at



To learn more about the Argentina festival, visit



About Andrew Palau: For nearly 25 years Andrew Palau has played a key role in the ministry of the Luis Palau Association. He has been instrumental in building the LPA model for citywide outreach as an evangelist, director, and key team leader. He has guided campaigns, led church relations efforts, trained thousands of believers in friendship evangelism, and proclaimed the Good News of Jesus Christ in person to hundreds of thousands of individuals in cities throughout Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, Australia, the Caribbean, and the United States of America.



Palau's weekly radio broadcasts are heard by millions of people on hundreds of radio outlets. He is also the author of multiple books and a regular contributor to national publications with articles on issues of faith.

