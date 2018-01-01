Papal Nunciature Demonstration in D.C. While U.S. Bishops Convene in Baltimore

WASHINGTON, Nov. 12, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- While U.S. Bishops convene in Baltimore, Devout Catholics, including victims of abuse, will gather at the Vatican Embassy in Washington D.C., imploring Pope Francis to expose and remove the homosexual/pedophile cartel that exists within the U.S. Catholic Bishops.

Event Details:



Time: Monday, Nov 12, from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M.



Location: Apostolic Nunciature, 3339 Massachusetts Avenue Northwest, Washington, D.C.



Signs will be held:



"Holy Father, Remove the Scoundrels!"



"Pope Francis: Remove the Lavender Mafia!"



"Give us Cardinal Burke in D.C.!"

Background



On Monday through Wednesday (11/12 - 11/14), the USCCB (American Catholic Bishops) will be meeting in Baltimore MD.



The most onerous, and horrific "item" on the Bishop's agenda, is the recent wave of disclosures of pedophilia and homosexuality committed by Catholic Clergy.



Perhaps worse - for the victims and the Church - is the accommodation and COVER-UPS of these demonic perversions, sins, and CRIMES by American Priests and Bishops.



During their meeting, the Bishops will inevitably pay lip service to this evil behavior; they will issue a statement of "regret and reform," while in fact refusing to expose and purge their numbers of known collaborators and evildoers.



Missy Smith, Founder of W.A.K.E. U.P. States: