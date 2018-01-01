Are There Women Who Are Pro-life Feminists? Yes, pro-life feminists exist, and they are here to fight for women and protect life



THE ABOLITION OF WOMAN: How Radical Feminism is Betraying Women lays out the case for the pro-life feminist and against the feminists who march in the streets shouting slogans about a woman's "right to choose." Nash calls these women to task: What exactly are you choosing? What happens during that choice? Why aren't women given all the information about what happens during an abortion? Are they too delicate to handle it? Why are you belittling women?



Nash pulls no punches in THE ABOLITION OF WOMAN. For too long, mainstream feminists have ridiculed women who have publicly stated the harmful effects of their abortions. They have covered up the crimes of Kermit Gosnell and his "house of horrors." They have shown no outrage when other nations force children into marriage or when women have died as a result of surrogacy.



Pro-life feminism is not only possible, Nash argues in THE ABOLITION OF WOMAN, it is vital if the complex struggles facing women are to be adequately met. The book is a rallying cry to feminists to stand with the pro-life movement, fighting to build a society in which women are equal and every human life is protected.



"Punchy, informative and entertaining, Fiorella Nash is as uncompromising about the rights of women as about those of children they may bear (or be obstructed from bearing) in a hostile social environment," says Dr. Helen Watt, senior research fellow at the Anscombe Bioethics Centre. "Spotlighting areas where women's rights are routinely breached, from prostitution to surrogacy to preventable maternal deaths, she calls for a world where women are no longer victims — much less perpetrators — of abuse, neglect and manipulation but are respected unequivocally as moral subjects and moral agents."



