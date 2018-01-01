Stonecroft Ministries Inc. Names New CEO



Overton brings 26 years of proven strategy creation and execution from her work at organizations including MOPS International, Compassion International, and World Vision. Her leadership is driven by listening to those involved, and she aims for results that endure into the future.



At Stonecroft, Overton will look to capitalize on the strong volunteer base to further the Gospel to all women.



"When asked why I value Stonecroft, I said, simply, 'Jesus and women,'" she noted. "As Ephesians 3 affirms, 'to [Jesus] be glory ... throughout all generations for ever and ever.' Jesus' outreaching love conquers all. Women, too, have unusual influence."



Overton believes that the women of Stonecroft are uniquely positioned to bring God's message of hope to this generation, bearing spiritual fruit for many generations to come.



"Stonecroft's 15,000 volunteers of all ages especially have influence! Motivated by a love for Jesus they show and speak love to a world in need," she said. "Together, they guide thousands of women each year to explore who Jesus was, and is, for them today."



A published author and advocate for children in poverty, Overton has seen firsthand how creating an outreach strategy with purpose and love can mobilize a group to do big things for God's Kingdom.



Overton wants women and those they influence to live – and give – life to the full. Her missional mindset, experience in growth planning, and commitment to "listening leadership" will expand the audience and resources for Stonecroft's goal: women reconciled to God through Jesus Christ.



She will lead a team of 29 staff, located in the Overland Park office and nationwide, overseeing the team's daily operations and, more importantly, inspiring staff members to continue their work for God.



Learn more about Stonecroft and its 80-year history at

