MOPS Intl. and International Justice Mission Partner to Seek Justice – The Justice Collective from MOPS and IJM invites moms worldwide to join global justice movement –



Contact: Elizabeth Billups,



DENVER, Sept. 13, 2018 /



"We know our moms have a heart for changing the world for good, so we created a small-group discussion guide to give moms a safe place to lean into the topic of seeking justice," said Mandy Arioto, president and CEO of MOPS International. "We want moms worldwide to embrace how they can turn seemingly ordinary acts of kindness into something extraordinary."



IJM and MOPS International worked together to create The Justice Collective. IJM is a leading international anti-slavery organization working in 17 communities across the developing world to combat slavery, trafficking, and other forms of violence against the poor by rescuing and restoring victims, holding perpetrators accountable, and transforming broken public justice systems.



"Moms are uniquely positioned and continue to be powerful advocates against injustice," said Melissa Russell, Chief Advancement Office, IJM. "We are excited to collaborate with MOPS to continue educating and empowering women about ways to join the growing global justice movement both in their own neighborhood and around the world."



MOPS Collectives are topic-based, small-group gatherings for all moms, no matter their age, the age of their children, or if they are a MOPS Member. Collectives typically meet once a week for six-to-eight weeks to work through a small-but-mighty workbook that focuses on growth and discovery within a single topic. A Participant Guide and Facilitator Guide is available for each MOPS Collective. Visit



About MOPS International

MOPS International was founded in 1973 with a mission to support moms by inviting them into a welcoming community that loves them like family. Forty-five years later, MOPS is still a vibrant organization that partners with churches and organizations worldwide to equip and encourage moms in more than 60 countries. Learn more at



About International Justice Mission

International Justice Mission is the world’s largest international anti-slavery organization working in 17 communities across the developing world to combat slavery, trafficking, and other forms of violence against the poor by rescuing and restoring victims, holding perpetrators accountable, and transforming broken public justice systems. Learn more at

