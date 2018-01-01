Kairos Prison Ministry to Hold First Kairos Outside Program in Lewes, Delaware "Kairos Outside Delmarva" program will help women who have been impacted by incarceration to heal



Contact: Diane Harris, Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. , 407-600-4904DEBRAY, Fla., Sept. 11, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. ("Kairos"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces the start of a Kairos Outside Program located in Lewes, Delaware beginning Friday, October 19th. The Weekend event will be the first Kairos Outside Weekend in Delaware and is another step forward in helping women impacted by incarceration to transform their lives.Often, families of the incarcerated "do time" right along with their loved ones. Kairos Outside offers a comfortable, non-judging retreat for women to support each other as they journey through the incarceration of a friend or relative. The Kairos Outside Weekend is a 2 ½ day program based on a series of talks by volunteers designed to address the pain of enduring separation from the one inside and the judgment of others from their community. In a safe environment with loving people, women interact with other women who are in similar situations and learn to form small support groups to give them strength for the challenges they face. The program is interspersed with music, prayer, and fun activities.Kairos Prison Ministry is a Christian program, although no religious affiliation is necessary to be a Guest. Any female, 20 years or older, whose life has been impacted by the incarceration of a loved one, or a woman who was unable to attend Kairos Inside while in prison, is eligible to attend Kairos Outside."Women who have been impacted by incarceration are dealing with issues of isolation, rejection, financial hardship and loneliness," said Gina Brockmeyer, Kairos Outside Ministry Coordinator. "Kairos Outside provides a safe place where the women are exposed to God's grace, acceptance, and unconditional love – a place where they are encouraged to share their life's journey, to develop or strengthen their relationship with God - and that offers them an alternative to living their lives in isolation."Kairos is in need of volunteers for future Weekends. Opportunities include making cookies, creating artwork, prayer, team support, financial support, and participating in a team. For more, please visit www.kairosprisonministry.org/volunteer About Kairos Prison MinistryKairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. is a lay-led, interdenominational Christian ministry in which volunteers bring Christ's love and forgiveness through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives/friends of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth.

