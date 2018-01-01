Catholic Citizens Calls for Action on Sex Abuse Scandal Contact: Mary Anne Hackett, Catholic Citizens of Illinois, 708-354-5373



CHICAGO, Sept. 10, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- As an organization of the faithful laity, Catholic Citizens of Illinois, relying on Canon Law (No. 212, #3): Christ's faithful have the right, indeed at times the duty to manifest to the sacred Pastors their view on matters for the good of the Church, calls upon Cardinal Blase Cupich and Pope Francis to thoroughly and objectively investigate the grave allegations raised by Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano in his recent testimony.



We call for more than words. We call for more than silence. We call for effective and immediate directives.



Action to rid the Church of its homosexual clerical subculture, with the first step being the screening out of homosexual candidates for seminaries, a centuries-long policy affirmed by Pope Benedict XVI and by Pope Francis[1].



Establishing a climate in seminaries that ensures that the practice of chastity is the standard behavior. Any cleric at any level of the Church hierarchy who commits sexual abuse of a minor or vulnerable adult, or who covers it up, must be removed from the clerical state.

Bishops will no longer be exempt from their own "zero tolerance" standard and will be subject to the same standards as priests for sexual morality.



Action to ensure that contributions of the faithful will not be used to support clerical sexual predators or to fund clerical sexual abuse settlements.



[1] (2005 Vatican instruction)



