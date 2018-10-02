David Jeremiah Announces Fall Tour with OVERCOMER Theme Dr. David Jeremiah shares how people can overcome life's everyday challenges with the power of God on his newest national tour



Thousands gather for a hope-filled night of Unstoppable Strength, Unmovable Faith and Unbelievable Power



Contact: Shannon,

Turning Point,

619-258-3600,

smann@davidjeremiah.org



LAKESIDE, Calif., Sept. 7, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Turning Point for God is pleased to announce the schedule for Doctor David Jeremiah's 2018 Fall tour. The OVERCOMER website has launched and tickets are now available at DavidJeremiah.org.



Dr. Jeremiah will be taking the unchanging Word of God on the road this October with his OVERCOMER Tour. In a world that is infatuated with power, many people feel powerless. Dr. Jeremiah wants to respond to this issue by sharing how individuals can overcome life's everyday challenges with the power of God. On a five-city tour that includes Dallas, Lincoln, Huntsville, Greenville and Raleigh, people who are hungry for a victorious life will be encouraged by a timeless Biblical message that they can be OVERCOMERS.



Each event will include a night of dynamic worship led by the Turning Point Worship Team, featuring former NewSong frontman, Charles Billingsley and The Voice contestant Michael Sanchez; life-changing teaching of renowned Bible teacher and New York Times bestselling author, Dr. David Jeremiah; and the opportunity to secure exclusive OVERCOMER resources from the same team that created Prophecy Academy.



"These events are a great opportunity to share in the mission of Turning Point and help us carry out the fresh vision God has given to Dr. Jeremiah to equip and encourage believers," said Megan Benton, Events Coordinator for Turning Point. Turning Point is excited to be partnering in this mission with Send Relief and local radio stations in each city and looks forward to a successful tour season.



Admission is free, but tickets are required.



For more information on the OVERCOMER Tour, or other events involving Turning Point and Dr. Jeremiah, contact Shannon at (619) 258-3600 or via email, smann@davidjeremiah.org. Additional information on Turning Point available at DavidJeremiah.org.



OVERCOMER Tour:



Tuesday, October 2, 2018

Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center



Thursday, October 4, 2018

Lincoln, Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena



Sunday, October 7, 2018

Huntsville, Alabama

Von Braun Center



Tuesday, October 9, 2018

Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena



Thursday, October 11, 2018

Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena



About Turning Point

Turning Point Ministries was founded in 1982 as the broadcast ministry of Dr. David Jeremiah to deliver the unchanging Word of God to an ever-changing world. Three decades later, with a multimedia network featuring radio, television, online programming, magazines, and books, Turning Point reaches tens of millions of people around the globe with the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ. Turning Point is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization wholly supported by its patrons and not underwritten by any church or organization.



Share Tweet