Amb. Sam Brownback Joins Tony Perkins on Radio to Discuss Pastor Brunson Being Held Hostage in Turkey

WASHINGTON, Aug. 15, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Yesterday, Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom Sam Brownback appeared on Washington Watch with Tony Perkins, a national radio show which airs on more than 240 stations across the country. On the show, Ambassador Brownback gave an update on the case of Pastor Andrew Brunson who continues to be held hostage by the Turkish government.



In the interview Ambassador Brownback commented, "The administration has taken decisive aggressive action, and I am so thankful." Amb. Brownback continued, "[President Erdogan] is not acting like much of an ally, and he hasn't acted like much of an ally for some period of time. This is a clear religious freedom case... You wouldn't expect an ally to treat another ally's citizen this way."

Family Research Council President Tony Perkins, and host of Washington Watch, added, "Something that people need to realize... we have an administration that's advocating for him [Pastor Brunson] when under the previous administration we saw genocide go unchecked in the Middle East. We saw a tremendous rise in religious persecution around the globe -- but this administration is taking it head-on."

To listen to the full interview, click this link: soundcloud.com/family-research-council/brownback-brunson

