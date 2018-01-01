God's Answer to Wildfires

A Day of Repentance for California will be held in San Jose, Saturday, August 11

Pastor Jeffrey Daly Says God is Withholding the Rain Amid Raging Wildfires in California--but There is a Spiritual Solution

MIDDLETOWN, Calif., Aug. 4, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- The fires in California are a result of a seven year-drought. Following 2 Chronicles 7:13, God has done what He said He was going to do: He has withheld the rain, Pastor Jeffrey Daly says.

Governor Brown claims the fires are a result of "global warming." No, God is in charge; it's His "Global Warning."

God has withheld the rain because our state stands increasingly for wicked practices. It now may rank as the most wicked of our fifty states. Our legislature, governor, and courts place the stamp of authority on practices that are an abomination to the Lord such as: abortion, same sex marriage, pornography, greed, idolatry, mammon, rebellion, mind-destroying drugs, restrictions on religious freedom, euthanasia. The stench keeps rising.

Not using Holy Spirit fire, God sends His fire in the natural. Pastors and priests throughout California will be encouraged to hold repentance services, a "sacred assembly" in their communities on August 11. A 9AM to noon repentance service will be held at Four Square Church, 1470 McKinley Avenue, San Jose. Believers in Christ nationally, and in other nations, will also be invited to repent on August 11. Sincere repentance brings God's healing of a state and a nation.

www.dayofrepentance1.org For interviews, contact Pastor Jeffrey Daly at (707) 350-0659 or jdalylaw@aol.com

ABOUT NATIONAL DAY OF REPENTANCE

God's Word tells us to purify ourselves as His Bride through the privilege of Repentance. It's time to repent, personally and nationally. Unless we embrace a true repentant attitude, choosing His Purity instead of sin we will soon be ruled by tyranny. The Bible clearly states that our current disobedience leads to destruction and bondage. Repentance will return us to His Liberty that founded this nation.

"When I shut up heaven and there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land, or send pestilence among My people, if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land." 2 Chronicles 7:13-14