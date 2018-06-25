The $100,000,000 Fundraiser -- Raising $1,000,000 for 100 Ministries to Spread the Gospel Throughout the World To raise $100,000,000 in a 24-hour period through the royalties of "It's All about Jesus"



To beat two Guinness Book of World Records: most money raised and fastest-selling book



To request a donation to at least one of the 50 preselected ministries if we reach the goal



Contact: Mr. Jan Blonk, 904-377-9983, jan@thecauseofchrist.com



SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla., June 25, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- It's All about Jesus is a one-year devotional, glorifying Him as "the Lamb of God" and "the Lion of Judah." This book seeks to raise $100,000,000 for the spread the gospel throughout the world through 100 established ministries. Out of the 100 ministries, 50 ministries have been preselected. The other 50 ministries will be selected and chosen by anyone who wants to join this fundraiser in honor of Jesus.



This fundraiser was triggered by PayPal's Guinness Book of World Records (raising $45,679,763.36 for charity in a 24-hour period) and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (selling 8.3 million copies in a 24-hour period). When Christians #Unite4Christ, we can easily raise $100,000,000 for these 100 established ministries and beat both records.



Churches, ministries, businesses, and people are encouraged to join this fundraiser by also committing to a donation to one of the 50 preselected ministries if the $100,000,000 is reached. These promised donations are meant as an incentive to buy It's All about Jesus.



The fundraiser will run from 6:00 p.m. on December 24, 2019, through 6:00 p.m. on December 25, 2019 (EST). This 24-hour period has been purposely chosen to raise the $100,000,000 as a birthday gift for Jesus, to be used through the 100 ministries. For a full overview of this fundraiser, please go to www.thecauseofchrist.com/overview.



Christian Copywriting (www.christian-copywriting.com) is the originator of the $100,000,000 fundraiser and is specialized in the Christian market—for all your copy, content, and marketing. It also publishes Christ-centered books, encouraging your faith and walk with Jesus, including offering a great fundraising opportunity for churches, ministries, Christian schools, colleges, universities, and non-profits, as they seek to further the cause of Christ.



