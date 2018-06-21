Kairos Prison Ministry to Hold #1 Kairos Inside Program at Grimes Unit in Newport, Arkansas Studies have shown program helps to reduce inmate recidivism and improves the prison environment



Contact: Diane Harris, Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. , 407-629-4948DEBARY, Fla., June 21, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. ("Kairos"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces the start of a Kairos Inside Program at the Grimes Unit located in Jackson County, Arkansas beginning Thursday, June 28th. The Weekend event will be the first Kairos Inside Weekend at this facility and is another step forward in helping inmates transform their lives.Kairos Inside is a ministry program whose mission is to develop a Christian community inside the prison. The program results in an improved prison living environment, reduced recidivism after leaving prison, safer communities, and healed families based on personal transformations. Up to 42 inmates participate in the 3.5 day Weekend program based on a series of talks, discussions, prayer, and chapel meditations with the aim of creating or continuing a desire for spiritual growth. The Weekend will then be followed up with Continuing Ministry of monthly Reunions and weekly Prayer and Share groups which provides an authentic and vital Christian community for accountability and encouragement.Grimes Unit is a medium/maximum security institution located in Jackson County, Arkansas. The facility houses up to 1000 inmates and employs over 230 people. Grimes Unit has a large population of technical parole violators, meaning inmates who have had to return to prison because they violated one or more of the terms of their original parole release.Kairos also is in need of volunteers for future Weekends. Opportunities may include purchasing cookies, making artwork, prayer, team support, financial support, and participating in a team. For more, please visit www.kairosprisonministry.org/volunteer About Kairos Prison MinistryKairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. is a lay-led, interdenominational Christian ministry in which men and women volunteers bring Christ's love and forgiveness to prisoners and their families through three programs: Kairos Inside, for incarcerated men and women; Kairos Outside, for female relatives/friends of the incarcerated; and Kairos Torch, for incarcerated youth. From simple beginnings as a short course in Christianity inside a Florida prison in 1976, Kairos has grown to serve more than 500 prisons and communities in 10 countries and 37 states. Each year, more than 40,000 volunteers donate 3 million hours of service with an estimated dollar value of $36 million. To learn more, visit www.kairosprisonministry.org

