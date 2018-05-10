Youth Performing Community Service are Making a Big Difference



Young men between the ages of 12 and 18 who are court ordered to perform community service are learning skills under the mentor-ship of skilled professionals. Painting, carpentry, masonry, landscaping, splitting and stacking fire wood are some of the assigned tasks these young men are learning to master through the Juvenile Restorative Justice Program.The Juvenile Restorative Justice Program was founded by District Attorney Rhonda Garren and Prosecutor Randy Nickols in 2007, here in Knoxville, Tennessee.Judge Tim Irwin ( en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Tim_Irwin ) currently presides over the Knox County Juvenile Court and oversees the Juvenile Restorative Justice Program. Judge Irwin is a proponent and advocate of youth mentor-ship programs.Probation officer Kendrick Tate has been the public service supervisor for the past 8 years who assigns and monitors the court appointed youth to different locations throughout the city. Mr. Tate believes the Restorative Justice Program is making a difference in both the lives of the youth and the adult mentors, as reflected through his time and commitment to the program on the weekends.Appalachian Youth Missions ( www.aymissions.org ), a faith based leadership development program serves the court through its mentor-ship program, supervising those young men assigned to community service. A separate A.Y.M program to mentor young ladies between the ages of 12-18 is currently in pre-launched mode at the Knoxville Area Rescue Mission ( karm.org/ ) where these young ladies will learn responsibility and accountability under the professional leadership and supervision of A.Y.M female staff members.In June of 2016, CBS News Anchor Donovan Long ( www.wvlt.tv/content/bios/372141872.html ) covered a series of reports ( www.wvlt.tv/content/news/Community-renovates-elderly-mans-home-382580451.html ) on the Juvenile Restorative Justice Program and Appalachian Youth Missions impact upon the The Knoxville community.Appalachian Youth Missions has located a property and building ( www.gofundme.com/appalachian-youth-missions ) here in Knoxville Tennessee to headquarter its expanding programs which serve the city, county and state. A Go Fund Me Account ( www.gofundme.com/appalachian-youth-missions ) has been set up to help A.Y.M with the costs to purchase and renovate an abandon property to be the new headquarters for Appalachian Youth Missions.

