Save the Storks Responds to Attack from HBO's John Oliver with Game-Changing Social Video Campaign for Mother's Day



COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., May 9, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Save the Storks, a pro-life organization partnering with pregnancy resource centers to empower women with choice during pregnancy, has captured the imagination of millions with its innovative fleet of luxury mobile medical vehicles, known as the Stork Bus. To date, Save the Storks has funded 42 buses, with 4,000 women choosing to keep their babies.



Today, in response to an attack on Storks by HBO's John Oliver, the organization is releasing the most significant campaign in its history, a Mother's Day campaign Save the Storks believes will redefine what is possible for pro-life Americans.



"There are untold millions who have long been eager to come to the aid of would-be mothers in crisis; millions who believe they have limited opportunities to make a real difference. That changes today. This Mother's Day campaign gives passionate, pro-life Americans the most measurable, quantifiable, and easily-accessible tools in history to make an unlimited impact wherever they are, beginning immediately," said Victoria Robinson, Director of External Relations at Save the Storks. "Had information and resources like this been available to me when I was a young mother in crisis, I would have made vastly different choices. Every would-be mother has a fundamental right to understand all of her options during pregnancy, and we can't wait to see how expanding on the success of Storks will transform countless lives...forever."



On April 8, 2018, John Oliver—host of HBO's Last Week Tonight—aired an episode entitled "Crisis Pregnancy Centers," contending CPCs ".... deceptively steer women away from abortion." Featuring strong criticism of Save the Storks, Oliver even created his own mock Stork Bus. As Mother's Day approaches, the innovative pro-life organization is responding with a major social media video campaign crafted by the Harmon Brothers, the most successful social ad agency in the world. Thousands of women have changed their mind on abortion after visiting a Stork Bus. Why so many? is the agency's first major campaign for a non-profit organization.



Storks by the Numbers 79% of women say they weren't counseled on other options outside abortion.



64% of women who chose abortion say they felt pressured by others to abort.



4 out of 5 women who board a Stork Bus choose life for their baby. SAVE THE STORKS is a pro-life organization partnering with pregnancy resource centers to empower women with choice during pregnancy. The organization has captured the imagination of millions with its innovative fleet of luxury mobile medical vehicles, known as the Stork Bus. To date, Save the Storks has funded 42 buses, with 4,000 women choosing to keep their babies.



HARMON BROTHERS is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind the greatest viral ad in internet history. Since 2013, the company has created 15 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have more than 300 million views.



