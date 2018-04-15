Religious Freedom and Human Rights Activists to Hold Prayer Vigil and Peacefully Risk Arrest in Front of the White House on Monday, April 16 Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



WASHINGTON, April 15, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- The activists will be asking President Trump to call for the immediate release of American Pastor Andrew Brunson from a Turkish prison.



Pastor Brunson, who has faithfully and compassionately served in Turkey for 23 years with no incidents, begins his trial in Turkey on Monday and faces 35 years in prison if convicted. Pastor Brunson has already been incarcerated for over 500 days.



The prayer vigil and public witness will be held on Monday, April 16, at 12:00 P.M. on Pennsylvania Ave. NW which is on the north side of the White House.



Rev. Kris Keating, Director of Hillside Missions organization, states; "Prayer is not a futile exercise or an inane tradition. We pray because we believe that God listens and we work toward the direction of our prayers.



"Today, I pray for justice and blessing for Pastor Andrew Brunson. I also pray that Pastor Brunson and his family might be encouraged by the outpouring of love and support for him in this very difficult situation. We recognize the suffering of Pastor Brunson and we stand with him today." Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Director of the Christian Defense Coalition and Pastor of Church on the Hill; comments; "Hebrews 13:3 says; 'Continue to remember those in prison as if you were together with them in prison, and those who are mistreated as if you yourselves were suffering.' We are gathering at the White House first to pray for the immediate release of Pastor Andrew Brunson who has been unjustly imprisoned in Turkey for his Christian faith.



"Next, we are calling on President Trump to boldly embrace religious freedom and demand the immediate release of Pastor Brunson. We will also be calling for Turkey to ensure religious freedom and human rights for all and end persecution and intimidation of Christians and other religious minorities.



"Finally, some of us will be peacefully risking arrest on the public sidewalk in front of the White House to stand in solidarity with Pastor Brunson where he faces 35 years in a Turkish prison. We believe it is a powerful 'prophetic witness' to have Christians in jail while Pastor Brunson begins his trial. We want to send a clear message that we have not forgotten our precious brother nor the millions of Christians around the world who are being persecuted for the their faith." For more information or interviews call:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741



