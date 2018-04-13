The Urgent Need to Address Rising Religious Persecution in China

Contact: 202-675-1761
WASHINGTON, April 11, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Rising religious persecution is one of many symptoms of Chinese President Xi Jinping's consolidation of power. The suspicious death of Li Baiguang in February 2018 was a stark reminder that persons of faith are far from safe in China. Chinese Christians, Uighur Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, and Falun Gong practitioners have long experienced persecution, but restrictions on religious freedom in China are on the rise. The Heritage Foundation is hosting a discussion on the state of religious freedom in China to consider how the U.S. can respond to alleviate the plight of religious communities living under these dire conditions.
Featuring
Kristina Arriaga
Vice Chairwoman, U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom
Li Aijie
Chinese dissident, wife of Zhang Haitao, detained Uighur rights activist
Douglas Robison
EXL Petroleum and Chairman of Board of Directors of China Aid
Moderated by
Olivia Enos
Policy Analyst, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation
Friday, April 13, 2018 – 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.
The Heritage Foundation's Lehrman Auditorium
