We are the most effective way to get your press release into the hands of reporters and news producers. Check out our client list.

The Urgent Need to Address Rising Religious Persecution in China

Contact: 202-675-1761

WASHINGTON, April 11, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- Rising religious persecution is one of many symptoms of Chinese President Xi Jinping's consolidation of power. The suspicious death of Li Baiguang in February 2018 was a stark reminder that persons of faith are far from safe in China. Chinese Christians, Uighur Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, and Falun Gong practitioners have long experienced persecution, but restrictions on religious freedom in China are on the rise. The Heritage Foundation is hosting a discussion on the state of religious freedom in China to consider how the U.S. can respond to alleviate the plight of religious communities living under these dire conditions.

    Featuring
    Kristina Arriaga
    Vice Chairwoman, U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom

    Li Aijie
    Chinese dissident, wife of Zhang Haitao, detained Uighur rights activist

    Douglas Robison
    EXL Petroleum and Chairman of Board of Directors of China Aid

    Moderated by
    Olivia Enos
    Policy Analyst, Asian Studies Center, The Heritage Foundation

    Friday, April 13, 2018 – 9:30 to 11:00 a.m.

    The Heritage Foundation's Lehrman Auditorium

    RSVP online at heritage.org/Events/  | or call (202) 675-1752
    Terms and conditions of attendance are posted at heritage.org/Events/terms.cfm
    All events may be viewed live at heritage.org
    News media inquiries, call (202) 675-1761

    214 Massachusetts Avenue, NE - Washington, DC 20002 - (202) 546-4400


Share