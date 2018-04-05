Nationally Known Christian Activist Sends Letter to 'March for Our Lives' Asking Them to Support Student Pro-life Walkout on April 11

Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741



prolifewalkout.org/



Rev. Patrick Mahoney, who organized events at the US Capitol Building and participated in the historic "March for Our Lives" rally in Washington, D.C., calls for MFOL to stand with America's students against the violence of abortion.



Below are some key excerpts from Rev. Mahoney's letter:

"I want to first thank March for Our Lives for being a 'loud and prophetic voice' against gun violence in our nation and in particular how it impacts America's students. I share your concerns and have been an outspoken advocate for addressing the issue of violence in our nation during the past 41 years of my public life as an ordained Presbyterian minister.



"Whether it is a student being gunned down in their local school, a young child being shot playing in their front yard, a woman being sexually assaulted, persons of color being subjected to racism, or an innocent child dying through the violence of abortion, we must be a loud and passionate voice for ending the violence.



"In response to ending all violence across our nation, I am asking March for Our Lives to join in a very special event on April 11th. Inspired by your actions, students from across the nation are conducting a Pro-life Walkout to address the violence of abortion and find creative and constructive ways to end the killing.



"In this letter, I am asking you to consider those stirring words of Dr. King and join with students across America who will be standing against the greatest violence within our society today. That is the violence of abortion.



"In your Mission Statement, you articulately state; 'All lives are precious, and our country must make the safety of its citizens a number one priority.' I could not agree with you more and since ALL lives are precious, we must make the safety of these 61,000,000 children that have died from the violence of abortion a number one priority."

For more information or interviews please contact:

Rev. Patrick Mahoney at 540.538.4741

