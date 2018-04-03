'Faith Actually' 'Faith Actually' A Book about Loss, Grief and Finding Our Way Back to God Through His Promises



In 2011 Ben and Jenna were about to welcome their first child, David, into the world when tragedy struck. After David's death Jenna and Ben realized how differently they grieved. Jenna wanted to run away from God. Ben drew closer to Him. How do you overcome the death of a child? How do you continue to live when your child isn't here? How do you love a God who allowed bad things to happen to people who loved him? These are questions that they had.



"When you enter into adulthood or maybe sometime before, it becomes common knowledge that the world is flawed. Disease, disaster, and death is a very real but harrowing part of life. However, most of the time we believe that those things happen to 'other people' not to us. There was no way. I had it in my head before David died that because I served the Lord and trusted in his grace and goodness, I wouldn't face tragedy of this magnitude. Then reality hit me that I was not untouchable." -- Jenna Jury



Faith Actually can be found on



Benjamin and Jenna Jury have been married for almost 8 years. God has blessed them with two more beautiful children and they are in the process of adopting another child. They realized that the questions they had, many other people have as well. They desire to share God's undying love to those amidst tragedy and pain. This couple open their hearts when they share their story in hopes of encouraging others who may be experiencing tragic loss or those who may have questions about God's goodness.

