Faith Community to Gather at James Monroe High School to Pray for School Safety and Greater Community Involvement

Contact: Rev. Patrick Mahoney, 540-538-4741

FREDERICKSBURG, Va., March 24, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Faith community plans to gather at James Monroe High School to pray for school safety and greater community involvement. The prayer vigil will be on Sunday, March 25, at 3:00 P.M. James Monroe High School is located at James Monroe is located at: 2300 Washington Ave., in Fredericksburg, Virginia.

The Event is called "Prayer over Fear" and here is the link to the Facebook Event Page

Rev. Patrick Mahoney, Pastor of Church on the Hill and Director of the Christian Defense Coalition, comments;

"From Columbine until today, 282 lives have been lost through school gun violence. Tragically, a 16-year-old Maryland student died just yesterday from a fatal gunshot this week. Our hearts have been broken as we see violence shatter the security of our schools. We no longer feel safe in the places that are meant to nurture and educate America's youth.

"However, WE ARE NOT POWERLESS regarding random acts of violence against our nation's schools, and our students do not have to be victims. Through prayer, we can see God shape and transform history and protect America's students. We can also reach out to those who feel marginalized, angry and lost with love and compassion and come together as community to protect our schools."

Aaron Custalow, Youth Pastor at Awakening Community Church states;

"All of our hearts are broken over the 17 lives that were ended in an act of horrific violence at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL. The tragedy of this recent event, the many lives that have been lost in school shootings from Columbine until now, and the fact that our students are living in fear, demands more from us than merely saying 'our prayers are with you.' We must respond with true hearts of faith and sincerely pray for the safety and salvation of America's youth. We are not powerless against these acts of senseless violence. Prayer is not a means of ignoring the issues, it is a powerful action that has shifted and shaped governments, cultures, and nations for thousands of years.



"Join #PrayerOverFear on March 25th as we gather communities across our nation to pray publicly in front of our local high schools for a mighty deliverance from the culture of fear and violence that has invaded our campuses."

For more information on interviews call: Rev. Patrick Mahoney at: 540.538.4741

