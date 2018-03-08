ChinaAid Publishes Annual Report 2017 Contact:

432-689-6985 office,

432-553-1080 media,

media@chinaaid.org



MIDLAND, Texas, March 8, 2018



The report documents several different categories of persecution that took place leading up to the implementation of China's revised and stricter Religious Affairs Regulations, which went into effect on Feb. 1, 2018. The types of persecution covered in the report include: the condition of Christianity under the rule of Chinese President Xi Jinping and an analysis of his first five years in power; a comparison between Xi's first five-year term and the last five-year term of his predecessor, Hu Jintao; an overview of the government's persecution of churches and Christians, detailing how they oppressed Christianity by disrupting religious and Christian social activities, harassing them in public, or abusing them in socio-economic spheres; and concludes with the step-by-step progression of Christianity's Sinicization—the process of forcing religion to align with the Communist Party's agenda.



In addition, the report records the number of persecution cases tallied by ChinaAid in 2017 and compares it to statistics gathered in 2016, demonstrating an overall escalation in persecution against Christians.



A full English translation of the report can be read



ChinaAid yearly publishes the Annual Report in order to draw the world's attention to China's human rights, religious freedom, and rule of law abuses and encourage citizens of the free nations to speak out against such atrocities.

