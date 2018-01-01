Is the Real War on Women Happening in Africa? Nigerian human rights expert exposes how Westerners are targeting women in Africa



Contact: Kevin Wandra, 404-788-1276,



SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2018 /



Growing up in Nigeria, Ekeocha remembers celebrations of new life and babies almost every month in her village. Marriage was, and still is, seen as a sacred union of a man and woman driven by fertility and love. "Condomization" of the youth was a foreign concept, since abstinence was consistently taught in schools. Westerners are actively trying to force the exact opposite of these values onto Africans.



TARGET AFRICA uncovers the death grip that organizations like International Planned Parenthood and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have over Africa's leaders and cities. They raise billions of dollars for condom distribution, contraception and abortion rather than funneling the money into preventative healthcare and clean water.



Ekeocha is the founder of Culture of Life Africa, which seeks to defend the sanctity and dignity of human life, and currently works as a biomedical scientist. In TARGET AFRICA, she exposes how international donors are masterfully exploiting some of the heaviest burdens and affiliations of Africa such as maternal mortality, unplanned pregnancies, HIV/AIDS pandemic, child marriage and persistent poverty.



"To find out about a real war on women, read this book," says Abby Johnson, author of Unplanned and The Walls Are Talking. "You will learn how Western governments, organizations and businesses target female fertility in Africa to further their own ambitions."



For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Obianuju Ekeocha, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or

Contact: Kevin Wandra, 404-788-1276, KWandra@CarmelCommunications.com SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Even though most countries in Africa had been decolonized by the 1950s, an influx of Western donors and corporation have imposed an entirely new colonization on the continent and its citizens, with strings attached to billions of dollars in aid all in efforts to slow population growth, destigmatize same-sex marriage and make abortion common place. Never mind that the African people have little to no interest in any of these changes, the neo-colonization of Africa is in full swing, warns Nigerian human rights activist Obianuju Ekeocha in her new book, TARGET AFRICA: IDOLOGICAL NEOCOLONIALISM IN THE TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY.Growing up in Nigeria, Ekeocha remembers celebrations of new life and babies almost every month in her village. Marriage was, and still is, seen as a sacred union of a man and woman driven by fertility and love. "Condomization" of the youth was a foreign concept, since abstinence was consistently taught in schools. Westerners are actively trying to force the exact opposite of these values onto Africans.TARGET AFRICA uncovers the death grip that organizations like International Planned Parenthood and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation have over Africa's leaders and cities. They raise billions of dollars for condom distribution, contraception and abortion rather than funneling the money into preventative healthcare and clean water.Ekeocha is the founder of Culture of Life Africa, which seeks to defend the sanctity and dignity of human life, and currently works as a biomedical scientist. In TARGET AFRICA, she exposes how international donors are masterfully exploiting some of the heaviest burdens and affiliations of Africa such as maternal mortality, unplanned pregnancies, HIV/AIDS pandemic, child marriage and persistent poverty."To find out about a real war on women, read this book," says Abby Johnson, author of Unplanned and The Walls Are Talking. "You will learn how Western governments, organizations and businesses target female fertility in Africa to further their own ambitions."For more information, to request a review copy or to schedule an interview with Obianuju Ekeocha, please contact Kevin Wandra (404-788-1276 or KWandra@CarmelCommunications.com ) of Carmel Communications.

Share Tweet