Prison Minister Proposes Solution to President Trump for USA Prison Problems Contact: Marty Angelo, 805-405-8174; www.martyangelo.com



Angelo agrees with President Trump's remarks in his recent State of the Union address when he stated that, "We need to reform our prisons and to help former inmates who have served their time get a second chance."



In 1991 Angelo helped develop a highly successful residential drug treatment program for Florida's Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department called the Sheriff's Drug Farm.



The program provided 12 months of boot-camp discipline along with intensive accredited residential faith-based treatment along with four additional months in a community based halfway house and case management services.



An independent government study conducted in 2009 of the Drug Farm program proved that over 85% of its graduates never were rearrested and remained drug-free.



After numerous attempts by the Palm Beach County commissioners to cut costs, the program, unfortunately, went on the economic chopping block in 2010 when the Palm Beach sheriff was forced to reduce his spending budget. The crime rate including drug busts has risen dramatically in the county since the closing of this important program and many county residents are asking for it to be reinstated.



In a recent radio interview, Angelo stated that "If President Trump truly wants to reform our prison system and reduce recidivism then this proven program should be brought onboard immediately.



"The Drug Farm program offers full-fledged therapeutic treatment inside a prison housing unit with therapists, counselors, court liaisons and case managers working with inmates who truly want to change their lives and never abuse drugs or return to prison or jail again.



"I have witnessed thousands of inmates go through this program who were miraculously turned into law-abiding citizens with jobs, families, and a willingness to give back to society.



"The Drug Farm is not like any of the other drug treatment programs in America's prison system that was tried in the past and failed. (example: "California prison drug treatment called waste of money" L.A. Times – February 22, 2007). The Drug Farm's 19 years of highly positive statistics back up my claims. This program works!"



For over 35 years Marty Angelo Ministries has reached out prisoners, addicts, celebrities, colleges, government officials & the military.



For more information please see

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Prison minister and author Marty Angelo recently sent a letter to President of the United States Donald J. Trump with a recommendation on how to solve America's prison problems. View letter here Angelo agrees with President Trump's remarks in his recent State of the Union address when he stated that, "We need to reform our prisons and to help former inmates who have served their time get a second chance."In 1991 Angelo helped develop a highly successful residential drug treatment program for Florida's Palm Beach County Sheriff's Department called the Sheriff's Drug Farm.The program provided 12 months of boot-camp discipline along with intensive accredited residential faith-based treatment along with four additional months in a community based halfway house and case management services.An independent government study conducted in 2009 of the Drug Farm program proved that over 85% of its graduates never were rearrested and remained drug-free.After numerous attempts by the Palm Beach County commissioners to cut costs, the program, unfortunately, went on the economic chopping block in 2010 when the Palm Beach sheriff was forced to reduce his spending budget. The crime rate including drug busts has risen dramatically in the county since the closing of this important program and many county residents are asking for it to be reinstated.In a recent radio interview, Angelo stated that "If President Trump truly wants to reform our prison system and reduce recidivism then this proven program should be brought onboard immediately."The Drug Farm program offers full-fledged therapeutic treatment inside a prison housing unit with therapists, counselors, court liaisons and case managers working with inmates who truly want to change their lives and never abuse drugs or return to prison or jail again."I have witnessed thousands of inmates go through this program who were miraculously turned into law-abiding citizens with jobs, families, and a willingness to give back to society."The Drug Farm is not like any of the other drug treatment programs in America's prison system that was tried in the past and failed. (example: "California prison drug treatment called waste of money" L.A. Times – February 22, 2007). The Drug Farm's 19 years of highly positive statistics back up my claims. This program works!"For over 35 years Marty Angelo Ministries has reached out prisoners, addicts, celebrities, colleges, government officials & the military.For more information please see www.martyangelo.com

Share Tweet