Louisiana Department of Corrections to Hold First Kairos Inside Program at Louisiana State Penitentiary for 10 Inmates on Death Row Kairos Prison Ministry announces Louisiana Department of Corrections has approved expansion of Kairos Inside Program to death row inmates



Contact: Diane Harris,



DEBARY, Fla., Feb. 2, 2018 /



Kairos Inside is a ministry program whose mission is to develop a Christian community inside the prison. Ten death row inmates will participate in a 3.5 day program based on a series of talks, discussions, prayer, and chapel meditations with the aim of creating or continuing a desire for spiritual growth. The result is an improvement in prison living environment and personal transformations. The Weekend will be followed up with Continuing Ministry of Reunions and Prayer and Share groups which provides an authentic and vital Christian community for accountability and encouragement.



Secretary James M. Le Blanc of the Louisiana Department of Corrections, said, "We have seen great impact in Louisiana State facilities where Kairos programs have been implemented, and this has been especially true for Angola. We are pleased to open the program now to the inmates on death row at Angola and look forward to continued improvement in morale and the prison environment as a result."



Kairos has participated in prison ministry at other death row facilities across the U.S. This first Weekend for ten of the death row inmates at Angola will be led by a team of experienced Kairos volunteers. Also in attendance will be Chaplain Gary Sumrall who has seen the dramatic impact of Kairos in Angola first-hand.



"Our volunteers share the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ with the program Participants," said Evelyn Lemly, CEO of Kairos, "They come together to bond for many weeks before a Weekend occurs; they are then able to concentrate on conducting the program so that it might touch an inmate's heart and transform their life. We believe that no person is beyond the reach of God's power. We look forward to this opportunity and want to thank Secretary Le Blanc, as well as Warden Vannoy and Chaplain Sumrall for their support."

Contact: Diane Harris, Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. , 407-629-4948DEBARY, Fla., Feb. 2, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Kairos Prison Ministry International, Inc. ("Kairos"), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announces the first ever Kairos Inside Weekend for ten inmates on death row at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola ("Angola"), to be held February 5th – 7th. Kairos has been active at Angola for 25 years, and now the Louisiana Department of Corrections has made the innovative decision to allow the program to be conducted for the death row inmates at Angola.Kairos Inside is a ministry program whose mission is to develop a Christian community inside the prison. Ten death row inmates will participate in a 3.5 day program based on a series of talks, discussions, prayer, and chapel meditations with the aim of creating or continuing a desire for spiritual growth. The result is an improvement in prison living environment and personal transformations. The Weekend will be followed up with Continuing Ministry of Reunions and Prayer and Share groups which provides an authentic and vital Christian community for accountability and encouragement.Secretary James M. Le Blanc of the Louisiana Department of Corrections, said, "We have seen great impact in Louisiana State facilities where Kairos programs have been implemented, and this has been especially true for Angola. We are pleased to open the program now to the inmates on death row at Angola and look forward to continued improvement in morale and the prison environment as a result."Kairos has participated in prison ministry at other death row facilities across the U.S. This first Weekend for ten of the death row inmates at Angola will be led by a team of experienced Kairos volunteers. Also in attendance will be Chaplain Gary Sumrall who has seen the dramatic impact of Kairos in Angola first-hand."Our volunteers share the love and forgiveness of Jesus Christ with the program Participants," said Evelyn Lemly, CEO of Kairos, "They come together to bond for many weeks before a Weekend occurs; they are then able to concentrate on conducting the program so that it might touch an inmate's heart and transform their life. We believe that no person is beyond the reach of God's power. We look forward to this opportunity and want to thank Secretary Le Blanc, as well as Warden Vannoy and Chaplain Sumrall for their support."

Share Tweet