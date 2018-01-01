ChinaAid Publishes Top 10 Persecution Cases Report

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 1, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- ChinaAid released its annual Top 10 Persecution Cases report yesterday, providing an in-depth look into China's most prominent persecution cases from January-December 2017.



Photo: "Pastor Zhang Shaojie has been in prison for his faith since 2013. Last year, authorities officially revoked his ordination and deposed him. His case is one of many highlighted in ChinaAid's Top 10 Persecution Cases."



The report spotlights 10 common persecution trends enacted against Chinese Christians, highlighting the need for increased international advocacy on behalf of the victims. In many of the cases mentioned, pastors and churchgoers were imprisoned, tried, and sometimes even tortured for practicing their faith. Most of them have served long prison sentences, and others have suffered government attacks against their families and church buildings.



Click here to view the report in both Chinese and English.



ChinaAid publishes the Top 10 Persecution Cases report in order to raise awareness about abuses Chinese people suffer at the hands of their government and stand in solidarity with the persecuted, promoting religious freedom, human rights, and rule of law.

