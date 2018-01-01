Lakewood Church to Hold Global Mobilizing Medical Missions Conference M3 -- Hosted by Paul Osteen, MD Emergency Field Hospital To Be On Display and Available for Tours

HOUSTON, Jan. 29, 2018 / Christian Newswire / -- Lakewood Church will hold their 3rd annual M3 Mobilizing Medical Missions Conference hosted by Dr. Paul Osteen this February 23 - 24 in Houston, Texas, home of the world's largest medical center. The first of its kind on the Gulf Coast, the international M3 Conference is designed to bring together doctors, nurses, dentists and other healthcare professionals, as well as anyone who has a desire to use their skills to meet pressing global healthcare needs. New this year will be an Emergency Field Hospital (EFH) from Samaritan's Purse; one that is similar to the organization's EFH used in Northern Iraq. The hospital will be set up and available for tours Thursday, February 22 through Sunday, February 25. More than 50 global missions organizations will be at the M3 Conference, organizations that change lives, communities and nations. From caring for the sick to drilling for clean water, caring for orphans, and fighting human trafficking. The M3 conference is about connecting medical and missions expertise, interest and passion to the world's needs. "I have seen men and women who are in the trenches; doing what they can do to help people in extremely resource-limited settings. We don't have to have all the answers; we just have to do our part. I believe your heart will be moved with compassion and you too will be inspired to do what you can to help," said Dr. Paul Osteen. Attendees will hear from over 30 speakers and leaders from renowned organizations including Keynote Gary Haugen, JD, Founder and CEO of International Justice Mission, Hope Through Healing Hands, MedSend, Samaritan's Purse/World Medical Mission, and many others. Attendees don't have to be working in the medical field to attend. What: M3 Mobilizing Medical Missions Conference



When: Friday - Saturday February 23 – 24



Where: Lakewood Church 3700 SW Freeway Houston, Texas



Registration: To register, go to M3missions.com Paul Osteen, MD, FACS Osteen is a general and vascular surgeon. After practicing surgery for many years in Little Rock, Arkansas, he now travels for 4-5 months each year providing surgical care and medical education to remote and under-resourced countries in sub-Saharan Africa. When not abroad, he serves on the pastoral staff at Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. For more information, go to M3missions.com Lakewood Church

Under the leadership of Joel and Victoria Osteen, Lakewood Church has grown to become the largest church in the US, with over 43,000 attending services each week and unprecedented outreach through television, radio, online and stadium events across the U.S. Weekly services are broadcast in the U.S. and around the world in over 100 nations. Thousands in Houston and the surrounding communities are helped through Lakewood's ministries, community programs, and resources.

