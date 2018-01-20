Activists Oppose Abortion and Planned Parenthood's Cover-Up of Sexual Predators at 'Women's March' Jan. 20 in DC

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2018 /Christian Newswire/ -- On Jan. 21, 2017, record numbers of abortion advocates flooded the National Mall in Washington, DC to oppose the Trump administration and support preborn child-killing as part of the "Women's March on DC."



This year, on January 20, 2018, thousands will converge on the Lincoln Memorial in what has been coined the "March on DC Anniversary March."

Once again, Created Equal will be there as a voice of women killed in the name of "women's rights"—born and preborn. Additionally, we will stand in solidarity with those women who have been betrayed by Planned Parenthood's cover-up of sexual abuse.

Outreach at the Women's March:



WHO: Created Equal, partnering groups, and volunteers



WHEN: January 20, 2018 from 11:00AM – 2:00PM



WHERE: Exact location TBA – near the Lincoln Memorial



"We agree with this event's purpose 'of ensuring all women and their allies persist in civic and political roles moving into 2018.' We disagree with the event's promotion of killing women.

There is no group more marginalized than preborn children killed in their mother's womb or women who bleed to death from a 'safe, legal abortion.' We will be at the march for the millions of women who are truly voiceless." -- Mark Harrington, Created Equal

